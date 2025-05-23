Victor Osimhen's future will be resolved this summer, with Premier League clubs among interested parties

Current loan side Galatasaray have also publicly registered their interest and are making efforts to sign him

A FIFA-registered Turkish football agent has opened up on which club the striker wants to join in England

Victor Osimhen will join a new club next season, and a FIFA-registered Turkish agent has revealed his favourite club to join among the English clubs interested.

Chelsea were close to signing him last season and were locked in negotiations until the final minutes of the deadline day, but a deal could not be agreed.

Victor Osimhen and Okan Buruk at Galatasaray training ahead of facing Goztepe. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues have softened their interest and did not make an attempt to sign him during the January transfer window during which he was on loan at Galatasaray.

He will not continue at Galatasaray when his loan expires at the end of the season, and he will also leave Italian club Napoli permanently, having decided not to play for the club again.

Agent explains Osimhen's move to Galatasaray

Multiple reports in the Italian media claimed that agent George Gardi was responsible for brokering the deal that took the Super Eagles striker to Turkey.

FIFA-registered agent Mithat Halis has downplayed Gardi’s influence in the deal, but instead praised Osimhen's former Napoli teammate for pushing the deal.

“Mertens brought Osimhen to Galatasaray. If Mertens had not talked to him and given him full references, he would not have come. The Italian manager is not Gardi or anything,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“He gets the authority and talks with Napoli. Mertens is the one who talked to Osimhen and convinced him to join Galatasaray.”

Halis added that the Belgian attacker could prove pivotal in helping Galatasaray secure the services of his compatriot Kevin De Bruyne this summer.

De Bruyne will leave Manchester City after 10 years and he has been linked to many clubs in Europe after claiming he feels good to play at the top level in Europe.

Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens celebrate the striker's goal against Tottenham in the Europa League. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Halis reveals Osimhen's preferred club

Halis also reflected on Osimhen's interest in the Premier League, where about four clubs have stated their desire to sign the former LOSC Lille striker.

“Liverpool is now the first choice in England for every successful footballer like Osimhen,” he said.

“Former footballer Obi Mikel wants to take him to Chelsea. It is possible, they can make it happen because Chelsea has a very high payment power. But if Osimhen is not going to stay at Galatasaray, he wants to play at Liverpool in Europe.”

Chelsea legend Obi has persistently pushed his former club to get the striker and ditch Senegalese star Nicolas Jackson.

However, Foot Mercato reported that Saudi Arabia is the most concrete destination for Osimhen next season.

Why Osimhen's daughter announced his goal

Legit.ng reported on why Victor Osimhen’s daughter announced his goal after the striker scored Galatasaray's first goal during the 3-0 win over Kayserispor.

The goal sealed the Turkish Super League championship for Galatasaray, who won their second title in one week, having beaten Trabzonspor to win the Turkish Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng