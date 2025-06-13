Manchester United will only continue Victor Osimhen transfer talks if two tough conditions are fulfilled by the Nigerian

Osimhen must show genuine interest in joining the Old Trafford club and reduce his wage demands

Napoli are demanding £63m to sell Osimhen, but Manchester United may offer Joshua Zirkzee in part exchange

Manchester United have identified Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as a key target to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2025/26 season.

However, the Red Devils will only pursue further transfer discussions if two critical conditions are met by the forward.

According to reports from The United District, Manchester United are monitoring Osimhen’s situation closely and have plans to return to buy the striker this summer.

Despite missing out on both Champions League and Europa League qualification, the Red Devils still want to bring in a world-class striker to lead their attack next season.

The two conditions Manchester United have put forward are clear:

Osimhen must demonstrate a genuine desire to play for the club, even without European football.

Secondly, the 26-year-old Super Eagles striker must significantly lower his wage demands.

The second condition may prove to be a tough ask, especially considering the kind of lucrative offers Osimhen has turned down from Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen rejects Saudi for Premier League move

Osimhen, who enjoyed a successful season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals across all competitions and winning two major trophies, has made it clear he wants to continue his career in Europe.

Despite huge offers from Saudi club Al-Hilal, the Super Eagles star turned them down, with sources claiming he is "dreaming" of a move to Manchester United.

After finishing the season in Turkey, Osimhen returned to Nigeria for a short holiday break and is now reportedly focused on securing his next move.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Osimhen has his sights firmly set on Old Trafford and hopes a deal can be struck with the Premier League giants once the transfer window reopens on Monday, June 16.

Napoli are asking for £63 million to trigger his release clause, but Manchester United are reportedly exploring alternative ways to structure the deal, including potentially using striker Joshua Zirkzee as part of a swap agreement.

Zirkzee joined United last summer for £36.5 million but has had a mixed spell so far at the club.

Red Devils considering alternatives

While Osimhen is clearly a top target for Manchester United, the club is not putting all its eggs in one basket, claims Manchester Evening News.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres remains under close watch by the club's scouting team as another viable option.

Still, landing Osimhen would help solve a critical issue for Manchester United: consistent goal-scoring.

The club’s forward line struggled with productivity last season, and with Amorim’s arrival, there's a clear desire to rebuild the squad for a stronger Premier League push.

Mikel berates Chelsea for snubbing Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that John Mikel Obi has expressed concerns over Chelsea’s decision to sign Liam Delap instead of long-term target and Nigerian international Osimhen.

Mikel questioned whether the former Ipswich Town forward has what it takes to be a true game-changer for the team unlike his fellow countryman Osimhen.

Delap, a 22-year-old, scored 12 goals for relegated Ipswich Town in the 2024/25 season.

