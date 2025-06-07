Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal with a salary of up to €40 million per year

Al Hilal are yet to agree on his transfer fee with the Saudi Pro League club €5 million short of Napoli’s €75 million valuation

Al Hilal are pushing to finalise Osimhen’s move before June 10 ahead of the Club World Cup

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is on the verge of a sensational switch from Europe to Saudi Arabia after accepting personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

The 26-year-old striker, who spent last season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, has reportedly agreed to a lucrative deal with Al Hilal despite reported interests from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly accepted a deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal after leaving Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The move marks a significant shift in Osimhen’s career, signalling the Nigerian forward’s end of his European football chapter and the beginning of a new journey with Saudi Arabia's most decorated football club.

Osimhen accepts Al Hilal’s lucrative offer

According to Football Transfers, Osimhen has reportedly given his approval to join Al Hilal after agreeing to a contract that could earn him between €30 million and €40 million annually, a substantial rise from his current salary at Napoli.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker is ready to swap European competition for the growing prestige and financial rewards of the Saudi Pro League.

Al Hilal are eager to finalise the signing of Osimhen before the FIFA Club World Cup in June, underlining their urgency and belief in the striker's ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

Napoli holding out for full payment

While Osimhen and Al Hilal have settled on personal terms, the transfer is still pending final negotiations between both clubs.

Napoli has placed a €75 million valuation on the Nigerian star, while Al Hilal’s current bid sits at €70 million as they hope to get a bargain price for their top transfer target.

That €5 million difference remains the final hurdle, with Napoli reportedly unwilling to budge unless the full release clause is met or matched.

If negotiations stall, Al Hilal are said to be ready to trigger the €75 million clause outright to ensure the deal goes through ahead of the June 10 registration deadline, GiveMeSport reports.

Osimhen snubs European suitors

Despite previous links to top English clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea, no concrete bids emerged from Europe, opening the door for Al Hilal to swoop in, GOAL reports.

Osimhen enjoyed a prolific 2024/25 season in the Super Lig, scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 30 games for the Turkish giants. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s outstanding form during his loan spell at Galatasaray, where he netted 37 goals in 43 appearances, had made him a prime target for several clubs, but it was Al Hilal that moved with the intent to sign in.

With their eyes on the FIFA Club World Cup and a clash against Real Madrid looming, Al Hilal sees Osimhen as a key signing to boost their attacking firepower.

Al Hilal initially withdraws from Osimhen race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Osimhen after receiving no response from the Super Eagles forward, despite boosting their salary offer.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after deciding last year that he would not play for the club again before joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Osimhen had multiple admirers during the course of the season, but only Al-Hilal and Galatasaray have made concrete offers to the player to sign him during the window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng