Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is currently in Jos, Plateau State, spending his holiday with family and friends

The Kano Pillars forward resumed football activities just two weeks after marrying his partner, Asmau Moriki, bringing his number of wives to four

The 32-year-old also returned to the Super Eagles squad in May, featuring in the Unity Cup match against Ghana in London

Ahmed Musa is currently one of the longest-serving Super Eagles players and the only member of the 2013 AFCON-winning squad still active under coach Eric Chelle.

The former Leicester City forward has remained committed to the senior national team, consistently honoring call-ups whenever selected.

After mutually terminating his contract with Sivasspor, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa made a second return to NPFL giants Kano Pillars, where he made a significant impact.

The 32-year-old scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists during the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League season, reaffirming his reputation as one of the league’s top wingers.

His strong form earned him a spot in Nigeria’s initial 39-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, though he was later omitted from the final 29-man list.

Head coach Eric Chelle later recalled the AFCON winner for the Unity Cup in London, including him among 10 NPFL players selected.

Musa featured in the second half of the match against Ghana, coming in for AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze in the 60th minute and making his presence felt with his pace and incisive passing.

However, he missed the final against Jamaica due to his wedding ceremony, which took place on the same day, according to Legit.ng.

Musa returns to Jos

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is spending his off-season break in Jos, Plateau State, following the conclusion of the 2024/25 football season.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 32-year-old was seen playing football with his childhood friends on a sandy local pitch.

Notably, the former CSKA Moscow star wore the jersey of Enugu Rangers, an appearance that drew praise from the club’s General Manager, Amobi Ezeaku.

Musa also reunited on the pitch with some of his former teammates from GBS Football Academy and JUTH FC, where his professional journey began. He said:

"Where it all started J Town #home 🔥."

Ahmed Musa can be regarded as one of the greatest Super Eagles players after the late Rashidi Yekini.

He is the only Nigerian to have scored a brace in two different FIFA World Cup tournaments and currently holds the record as the most capped player for the national team, per FIFA.

Musa opens up on challenging moment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has recalled one of the most challenging moments of his professional footballing career, saying he cried every day.

He described his time with VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands as tough because he was pretty new to the weather in Europe.

The Kano Pillars winger disclosed that the quest for success gave him the courage to forge on, admitting that it was not easy.

