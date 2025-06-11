A 14-year-old footballer was stabbed to death by three teenagers in Manchester on Sunday afternoon, June 8

Greater Manchester Police have arrested the suspects, but have withheld their names due to their ages

Family members and loved ones have paid tribute to the promising young player, describing him as a humble and well-mannered child

Teenage footballer Ibrahim Seck was brutally murdered by three individuals in the Manchester area of London.

The 14-year-old succumbed to a single stab inflicted by the suspects.

Two others arrested on suspicion of assisting the offenders have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating the murder of Ibrahim Seck by three teenagers on his way to football training in Manchester on Sunday. Photo by: @TheMancUK.

Suspected murderers of Seck appear in court

Three young boys have appeared in court for the murder of 14-year-old Ibrahim Seck, who was stabbed while on his way to the football field on Sunday evening, June 8

According to the BBC, the promising football player was pronounced dead in the hospital from a single stab by his attackers after he was allegedly attacked in New Moston, the Manchester United Youth Court heard.

Prosecutors of the case revealed that the 14-year-old had earlier taken a walk with his brothers and friends to a nearby park when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The accused aged 14 and 16 years face charges of murder and possession of a bladed article.

The court also heard that after being stabbed, Seck ran to a nearby house for help.

Despite the efforts of emergency services and air ambulance staff, he was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

Two of the accused, the 16-year-old and one of the 14-year-olds, appeared in court for brief hearings.

Police activity at a cordon in the Moss Side area of Manchester, where an army bomb disposal team was sent, as fresh arrests are carried out. Photo by: Jonathan Brady/PA Images.

Manchester Police make progress

Greater Manchester Police have appealed to the public for any information that could aid in the prosecution of those involved in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Ibrahima Seck.

According to Sky News, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten confirmed that three suspects have been formally charged with the boy’s murder.

He emphasised that the family of the young footballer deserves justice following the tragic and untimely loss of their son. He said:

"In the last 48 hours has been an extensive amount of work for us at the station, which has seen multiple officers working to help get the answers Ibrahima's family deserves.

"We have been able to secure three charges, a new level of proceedings is active, and we will continue to work on our investigation as this progresses.

"Ibrahima's family remains at the forefront of our minds and we will be remaining in close contact with them throughout the process."

The boys who are currently remanded in youth custody will appear at the Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, June 12, per Manchester Evening News.

Ex-football player killed by angry mob

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kenyan goalkeeper Eric Wafula, popularly known as Jagoal, was killed by an angry mob over allegations of phone theft.

Wafula and a friend were lynched after being accused of snatching a phone from a passerby.

Their bodies were taken to the Nairobi Funeral Home and registered by two unidentified individuals.

