Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been indicted in an illegal betting scandal in Italy

The goalkeeper was accused of purposely receiving a yellow card during a Serie A match last year

Okoye risks up to a four-year sentence and suspension from all football and related activities if convicted

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is in the news for the wrong reasons after he was indicted in an illegal betting scandal in Italy and is set to face trial.

Okoye moved to Italy with Udinese in the summer of 2023 from EFL Championship side Watford and immediately became the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The German-born goalie helped the club avoid relegation in his first season, narrowly finishing two points above the drop zone after an impressive final weeks of the season.

His second season was troublesome; he missed three months of action due to a finger injury, though he was still able to play 26 games in all competitions, conceding 40 goals and keeping five clean sheets, as noted by Transfermarkt.

While he was away injured, reports emerged in Italy that he was involved in an illegal betting scandal, a situation that has rocked Italian football in recent years.

Okoye indicted in betting scandal

The Super Eagles goalkeeper received a yellow card for time wasting in the 63rd minute of Udinese’s 2-1 win over Lazio held at the Stadio Olimpico on March 11, 2024.

Udine’s public prosecutor found an anomalous flow in the number of bets placed on the game, particularly with the caution Okoye received, which was staked eight times more than usual.

A preliminary investigation was opened, and it has now been established that bets placed on that outcome led to winnings as much as €120,000 in fixed points located in the province of Udine.

According to Ansa, the police statement alleged that there was a prior agreement between the Nigerian goalkeeper and one of the suspects who placed the bets.

“The investigative elements collected - the Police Headquarters informs - also implemented by technical checks on the equipment used by the suspects, have allowed us to corroborate the accusatory hypothesis of an unlawful nature of the majority of the aforementioned winnings, considered the exclusive result of a prior agreement between the Friulian footballer - actually cautioned in that match for time wasting in the 63rd minute of play - and one of the investigated bettors, from which the increasing bets would then have been generated also by two additional bettors, in turn investigated for complicity in the fraud in question,” the statement reads.

Okoye, who was in goal for Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Russia, faces up to four years in prison and suspension from football and all football-related activities if convicted.

Okoye’s lawyer released a statement

Legit.ng reported that Okoye’s lawyer published a statement when the footballer was first accused of being involved in the illegal betting scandal early this year.

Maurizio Conti firmly denied the allegations and claimed that he and his clients were calm despite the police searching his house for evidence amid the investigations.

