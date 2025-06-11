A mob reportedly killed an African goalkeeper and his friend after being accused of stealing a phone from a passerby

Police authorities confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were deposited in a mortuary by members of the community

Friends and well-wishers have extended their condolences to the mother of the late footballer following the tragic incident

Former Kenyan goalkeeper Eric Wafula, popularly known as Jagoal, was killed by an angry mob over allegations of phone theft.

Wafula and a friend were lynched after being accused of snatching a phone from a passerby.

Their bodies were taken to the Nairobi Funeral Home and registered by two unidentified individuals who did not provide their names.

Mathare FC mourns Eric Wafula, condemns his tragic death and remembers him as one of their brightest former players. Photo by: @newmatharefc.

Club mourns Wafula

Mathare Football Club has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of former goalkeeper Eric Wafula.

According to the Kenya Outlet Daily Nation, the club described Wafula as one of their brightest talents.

Mathare also condemned the brutal killing, mourning the loss of a promising young player. The club wrote:

“We are saddened by the passing of our former goalkeeper Eric Wafula. Shine on your way, Jagoal. Rest in Peace.”

The former goalkeeper featured in the Football Kenya Federation National Division Two before departing under unclear circumstances, and later went on to play for several smaller clubs in Mathare Area 4.

Former goalkeeper Eric Wafula was beaten to death by a mob over alleged phone theft, with his body dropped at the Nairobi Funeral Home in Kenya on Saturday, June 8. Photo by: @TeyaKevin.

Police report

A police officer claimed that Eric Wafula had previously been accused of phone theft and escaped mob action.

According to MozzartSport, the police officer from John Saga Police Station said his football career shielded him from a life of crime in the past.

The officer said late Wafula was a talented goalkeeper but ended his life tragically with his character. He said:

“The fame that came with his talent saved his life many times. All I can say is that he was a talented goalkeeper, and it is tragic that his life ended this way.

"The young man was previously rescued from mob justice in Kariobangi after allegedly stealing a phone. It took the intervention of plainclothes officers who knew him to avert his death."

Wafula’s mother must be in pain- Barasa

A close friend of the late Eric Wafula, Abraham Barasa, has spoken out about the grief surrounding the tragic death of the former goalkeeper.

According to Africa Soccer, Barasa revealed that Wafula's mother had taken out a loan to buy him a motorbike, which would help him earn a living after completing high school. He said:

"She did everything she could to give him a better life.

"After high school, she secured a loan and bought him a motorbike so he could work. I can tell you she loved him deeply. Wherever she is now, I know she must be in so much pain."

Friends and neighbors from Mathare and Huruma described Wafula as a humble and grounded individual, adding that he could have succeeded in sports had he stayed focused and shunned social vices.

Former Nigeria U20 player dies in Uganda

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has urged the Nigerian and Ugandan authorities to thoroughly investigate the mysterious death of former Nigeria U20 footballer, Abubakar Lawal.

The 29-year-old Viper striker allegedly fell to his death from a shopping mall in Uganda, but conflicting reports about the circumstances of his passing have raised serious concerns.

