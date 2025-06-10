Former owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine

The former governor of Chukotka was accused of links to President Vladimir Putin, which he denied

Abramovich has decided what he will do next in football after he was forced to sell the club in 2022

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has spoken for the first time since he was forced to sell Chelsea in 2022 and has decided what he will do next in football.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and Abramovich was one of the top citizens of the country sanctioned around the world, forcing him to surrender the ownership of Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich with the FIFA Club World Cup after Chelsea won in 2022. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The American consortium, BlueCo, led by Todd Boehly and backed by asset management firm Clearlake Capital, won the race and took over the ownership of the club for £4.25 billion.

Their mode of operation differs from what the fans were used to under the oligarch, and on a few occasions, there have been chants of “Roman Abramovich” at games.

Abramovich decides next move

Abramovich rarely speaks to the media and maintains a low profile, and in three years after selling the club, he has detailed the events in a book titled Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC.

The former of Chukotka opened up on what he plans to do next in football after losing his beloved club.

“Perhaps one day there would be a situation where I could attend a match and say a proper goodbye, but nothing more than that,” he told Nick Purewal, the writer of the book, as quoted by Daily Mail.

“I don’t have any interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role.

“There might be something where I could help with academies and youngsters, giving greater opportunities to people from difficult backgrounds, if there was an initiative that could make a difference.”

“But as for ownership or a professional role at a club, I am done with that in this lifetime,” he concluded.

Chelsea fans unveil a banner for Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC News, there is an ongoing legal battle over the proceeds of the sale of the club. £2.5bn has been frozen in an account since the sale was completed in 2022.

Roman wanted it to go to all victims of war in Ukraine, while the UK government wants it to be used for humanitarian aid in the country after Russia's invasion.

The UK government have recently threatened to sue him three years after the money was locked, after efforts to reach an agreement with his lawyers have proved futile.

He remains unmoved by the threats of legal action, describing it as an agenda, having done what he can to simply help.

