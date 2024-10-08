Victor Osimhen was not selected for the Super Eagles squad for the October international games

The striker has failed to recover from the muscle injury he suffered during Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa

Regardless, he is in Nigeria and has been spotted partying with Burna Boy at a Lagos nightclub

Victor Osimhen has drawn the reaction of Nigerian football fans after he was spotted partying with Burna Boy at a Lagos nightclub despite being injured.

Osimhen was not selected for the Super Eagles squad for the October games for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the doubleheader against Libya.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his first goal for Galatasaray against Kasimpasa. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He got injured during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa minutes after scoring his first two goals for the Turkish champions, having joined on a season-long loan from Napoli.

Fans react to Osimhen's club videos

A video circulating on social media shows that the reigning African footballer of the year was seen at a Lagos nightclub gisting with Afrobeats artiste Burnaboy. Phyno was also spotted in the club.

The video has drawn the reaction of Nigerians, who lampooned him for choosing to party despite being injured and withdrawing from the national team assignment.

@ebuka_montana replied:

''See person wey dey 6 weeks injury 😂😂, thank God say this guy no come my club. Unprofessional fellow.”

@Yab_Them replied:

“Anybody wey yap dust go collect”

The first comment was about a failed proposed move to Chelsea on the summer transfer deadline day after both parties failed to agree on personal terms.

The transfer divided the Nigerian fans, some of whom are Chelsea fans, forming different opinions about the football ability and personality of the player.

Chelsea have not totally ruled out the possibility of trying again in the January transfer window, with a reported break clause inserted into his loan to Galatasaray.

Ex-player applauds Napoli's decision

Legit.ng reported that a former player hailed Napoli’s decision to let go of Victor Osimhen and replace him with Romelu Lukaku, who settled in quickly.

German Denis described Lukaku’s qualities that make him a better fit for the team, adding that his relationship with Antonio Conte makes him the better option.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng