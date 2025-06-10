Three Lions will face Terranga Lions in an international friendly at the City Ground, Nottingham, tonight, June 10

England midfielder Declan Rice created a buzz on social media as he adopted a Nigerian name from the Yoruba race.

The Arsenal star played in their 1-0 win against Andorra in the World Cup qualifying win nd is expected to start against Senegal

England will face 2002 World Cup quarter-finalist Senegal in an international friendly match at the City Ground, Nottingham.

Both teams have met once at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Three Lions defeated the Terranga Lions 3-0 courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka

England narrowly beat Andorra 1-0 in their World Cup qualifying Group K match courtesy of a goal by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane on Sunday, June 8, per UK Outlet The Standard.

Declan Rice of England at the end of the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match against the Netherlands at the Football Stadium in Dortmund, Germany. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Noni Madueke, who provided an assist for Kane, has Nigerian roots and has been spotted with Arsenal's midfielder, Declan Rice.

Declan Rice gets a nickname

England star Declan Rice has fallen in love with Nigerian culture, surrounded by teammates from Africa.

In a post on X, the 26-year-old added a prefix to his first name after being hailed by Noni Madueke.

The former West Ham smiled and bounced on the bed in their hotel room while Trevoh Chalobah spoke in Jamaican to him. He said:

"Wagwan Dec, OluwaDec.

"Rastafari."

Declan Rice's teammate in Arsenal is Bukayo Saka, while in the English team, there are other players like Nigerians like Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

The Arsenal star stole the spotlight during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against Real Madrid, where he scored a brace at Emirates Stadium per SkySports.

According to OptaJoe, Rice went on to become the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the Champions League.

Declan Rice of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match against Spain at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Mixed reactions trail Rice's nickname

Nigerians have responded humorously to the nickname of Declan Rice before their friendly against Senegal.

A X user said Nigeria has a way of influencing their immediate community, while another said it shows there is unity in the squad.

@Afc_ownlane said:

"Oluwachukwu Dec 😂😂😂."

@Mayowa2405 wrote:

"Madueke will always be present in this kind of conversation 😂."

@temmtop3 added:

"It's not bad if Oluwa-Declan Rice chooses to go with Yoruba heritage.... We rule the world🌎."

@jaycash40 said:

"You must surely feel the Nigerian aura anywhere you are😂."

@customwyd added:

"This is the same guy that scored two free kicks vs Real Madrid btw 😂."

@elia_mafhh wrote:

"Trevoh Chalobah humorously embraces his Nigerian heritage with "Oluwadec" and "Rastafari," adding a light-hearted touch to his England duty. The playful interaction with his teammate highlights the blend of cultures within the team."

Former Liverpool star hails Rice

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool legend Daniel Sturridge has praised Declan Rice's performance in Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The former England international described Rice as one of the best midfielders in the world right now, highlighting his top form for both club and country.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner added that it takes a highly technical player to convert two free kicks in a single match.

