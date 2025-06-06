Eric Chelle has announced the Super Eagles' starting 11 for the friendly match against Russia

Nigeria will face the European country at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 6 pm Nigerian time

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye earns his first start under Eric Chelle with Stanley Nwabali out

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the Super Eagles starting 11 for the friendly match against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Nigeria will take on the Europeans off the back of winning the 2025 Unity Cup during the first phase of their May/June international break in London.

Eric Chelle on the touchline during Nigeria's 2-1 win over Ghana in London. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles defeated Jollof rivals Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final before defeating Caribbean nation Jamaica in the final on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Chelle releases Super Eagles XI

According to Soar Super Eagles, Chelle confirmed the starting 11 to take on Russia in the next one hour, with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returning to the team for the first time under Eric Chelle.

His last appearance came in the 2-1 loss to Rwanda on the final day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Captain William Troost-Ekong returns to partner Semi Ajayi in the heart of defence with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi flanking the defence.

Victor Boniface will lead the line, while Getafe star Christantus Uche was rewarded with a start after an impressive cameo against Jamaica.

Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are the midfield three, while Uche and Moses Simon are expected to join Boniface in the attack.

Super Eagles players before the Unity Cup final against Jamaica. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle analyses Russia

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle analysed Russia ahead of facing the Europeans in a friendly match this evening at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The manager explained Russia’s tactics, and while reiterating that it is a friendly match, he claimed that his job as a manager is to always seek a win in every game.

