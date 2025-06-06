Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly turned down a €26m/year offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal

Parent club Napoli rejected a €70m bid from the Saudi Pro League giants, holding out for the full €75m release clause

The Nigerian striker is eyeing a European move after a record-breaking season at Galatasaray

Saudi giants Al-Hilal reportedly tabled a jaw-dropping offer to lure Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, promising £22 million annually (roughly ₦44 billion).

The package included a tax-free weekly wage of £425,000, the same offer reportedly rejected by Osimhen last year.

Despite not having a secured future at Napoli, the 26-year-old striker has once again declined the offer from the Saudi Pro League giants.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on X that the deal between Osimhen and Al-Hilal is “on the verge of collapse,” as both sides could not come to a final agreement on personal terms.

Napoli, Osimhen's parent club, also played a role in stalling the move after turning down a €70 million offer from Al-Hilal, which fell short of the €75 million release clause they are adamant on receiving.

Focus still on Europe for Osimhen

Osimhen’s reluctance to move to Saudi Arabia seems to be rooted in his desire to continue playing in Europe, as he is arguably still one of the best strikers in the current transfer window.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker enjoyed a successful loan spell at Turkish champions Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Osimhen helped guide Okan Buruk’s men to a domestic double, winning both the Turkish League and the Turkish Cup.

While Galatasaray would love to make his stay permanent, they are struggling to meet Napoli’s hefty €75m asking price, GOAL reports.

Nonetheless, other European clubs are lurking. According to Osimhen’s close friend Buchi Lamba, a top Italian club is poised to hijack any potential deal with Al-Hilal, offering Osimhen the wages he desires while keeping him in a competitive European league.

Why Osimhen said ‘no’ to Al Hilal

Meanwhile, Buchi Lamba, a close friend and ally of Osimhen, has opened up on the reason the Nigerian striker turned down the offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.

Buchi, who posted on X, claims the offer presented to the 26-year-old striker was the same as the deal the Saudi Arabian club tabled last year, which was unsuccessful.

For Osimhen, money is not the primary motivator; staying at the top level of European football and competing for major titles remains his top priority.

With Napoli firm on their valuation and Osimhen determined to stay in Europe, his future remains uncertain but promising.

Al Hilal withdraws from Osimhen race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal have reportedly walked out of the race to sign Osimhen after no green light from the Super Eagles forward despite an increase in their salary offer.

Osimhen had multiple admirers during the course of the season, but only Al-Hilal and Galatasaray have made concrete offers to the player to sign him during the window.

The 2024 Saudi Pro League champions have now officially walked away from the deal after deeming Osimhen’s demands unrealistic.

