Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has gifted his grassroots coach, Nduka Ugbade, a car

Ugbade coached Ndidi at the U17 level before he moved to Europe with Belgian side KRC Genk

Ugbade was part of Nigeria’s squad that won the inaugural FIFA U17 World Cup in 1985 in China

Wilfred Ndidi has shown his generous side by gifting his former grassroots coach and Nigerian football legend, Nduka Ugbade, a new car.

Ndidi began his football career in Nigeria before moving to Europe with KRC Genk in 2015, from where he moved to Premier League club Leicester City in 2017.

Wilfred Ndidi in action for Nigeria against Jamaica in the Unity Cup final. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

He was part of the U17 setup in 2013 but was dropped after an MRI scan showed he was a little older than the threshold, thus joining up with the U20 team instead.

He is one of Nigeria's best players in Europe and has been a mainstay in the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2015, and is one of the only three current stars who have played at a FIFA World Cup.

Ndidi gifts his ex-coach a car

As seen in a video circulating on social media, Ndidi, who is on holiday in Nigeria after playing for the Super Eagles in the 2025 Unity Cup, gifted Ugbade a car.

The former U17 World Cup winner was visibly pleased with the gift, with fans applauding the midfielder for his thoughtfulness.

@oladipo_rahmon replied:

“Nice gesture.👍🏿 Nduka Ugbade, that name has been on our national teams for a long time.”

@dami_mastermind replied:

“Wow! I’m so happy for Nduka Ugbade. What a man.”

@temi_okomi wrote:

“This is just brilliant! I absolutely adore Nduka Ugbade. I haven't seen him in years, but he is such a humble gentleman.”

@roseangel009 replied:

“Aww, Coach Nduka Ugbade can't express his joy. Wilfred Ndidi just attracted more blessings from above.”

@whodeylaffwitU replied:

“He has really done well for Nigeria's grassroots footballers, so happy for him.”

Ngbade was part of Nigeria's squad that won the inaugural FIFA U17 World Cup in China in 1985. He was part of the famous Dammam miracle, in which Nigeria came from four goals down to beat the USSR on penalties.

He played for clubs in Nigeria, Spain, Singapore, Israel and Malaysia, and has been a coach since retiring in 2002. He was part of the coaching crew of the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup-winning team

Wilfred Ndidi challenges Jonathan Russel during Nigeria vs Jamaica. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Why Ndidi missed Russia friendly

Wilfred Ndidi played both games as the Super Eagles won the Unity Cup in London, but was excused for the friendly against Russia despite being on the initial list.

Eric Chelle confirmed that the Leicester City midfielder was dealing with an injury, hence he was left out.

“Wilfred Ndidi sustained a groin injury,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

Super Eagles stars relegated this season

Legit.ng analysed the Super Eagles stars who were relegated in the just-concluded season, including Wilfred Ndidi, who dropped down with Leicester City.

The Super Eagles midfielder suffered his second relegation with the club in three years and will be playing in the EFL Championship next season in the final year of his contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng