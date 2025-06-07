Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out the possibility of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or

Portugal will face Spain in the UEFA Nations League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, June 8

Both Ronaldo and Yamal have played key roles in helping their respective teams reach the final

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal to face Spain in the UEFA Nations League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, June 8.

The Al-Nassr star scored the winning goal for Selecao das Quinas in their 2-1 semifinal victory over Germany.

The former Manchester United forward silenced his critics with a decisive strike in the 68th minute, sending Portugal to the final for the second time.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match against Germany at Munich Football Arena in Germany. Photo by: Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo gives verdict on Ballon d'Or

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Spain international does not deserve to win the award this year.

According to Sportstar, the 40-year-old stated that players from this year’s UEFA Champions League-winning team, Paris Saint-Germain, should be the frontrunners.

The Real Madrid legend also remarked that individual awards have become irrelevant and have lost their value.

Ronaldo praised the many outstanding PSG players who performed exceptionally during their Champions League campaign, which culminated in a 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final. He said via Dairio AS:

"In my opinion, those who stand out and win the Champions League should win. But there is no consensus.

"I don’t believe much in individual awards because I know what goes on behind the scenes. Lamine could win, like Dembele or Vitinha, other emerging players… But individual awards are irrelevant.”

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates after scoring their side's fifth goal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal against France in Germany. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo praises Yamal

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has cautioned against putting undue pressure on Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

According to Tribuna, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner encouraged the 17-year-old to fully embrace and develop his talents.

Ronaldo also advised that comparisons should be made between Yamal and players of his generation, rather than older stars. He said:

“I must confess, Lamine Yamal is doing very well, he is taking full advantage of his talent.

“I want to urge people to let the kid grow and don’t put too much pressure on him. Let him be and let him grow well, take the pressure off him. He has no shortage of talent.”

Yamal ranks above Dembele

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lamine Yamal’s performance has not gone unnoticed, as former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger, speaking after the Spain versus France game, stated unequivocally that Yamal deserves to be ranked ahead of Dembele in the Ballon d’Or race.

With LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles already under his belt this season, Yamal’s consistent brilliance at both club and international level has set him apart.

If he maintains this form through the UEFA Nations League final and the rest of the year, he could become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history, surpassing Ronaldo Nazario, who won it at 21 in 1997.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng