Spain edged France 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart last night

Lamine Yamal was the star of the match, and it took a strong second-half from France to avoid embarrassment

The Ballon d'Or race continues to heat up after the Barcelona youngster proved himself on the big stage yet again

Spain beat France 5-4 in an entertaining match in the UEFA Nations League semi-final, and it may have shaped the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal yet again was at his usual best, helping Spain race to a 5-1 lead with two goals and an assist before a late fightback from France saved them from embarrassment.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Spain during the 5-4 win over France. Photo by Macej Rogowski.

The Barcelona youngster proved why he is regarded as the best player in the world and why he is one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or with his man-of-the-match performance.

He faced two other contenders in French stars Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, but it was the 17-year-old who took the spotlight on the night.

The outcome of yesterday's match will have its say in the race for the Golden Ball award, scheduled to be held in Paris, France, later this year in October.

Legit.ng looks at the top five contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or after Spain beat France.

Top 5 Ballon d'Or contenders

1. Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is still the leading favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or despite the defeat to Spain yesterday. The Paris Saint-Germain star was crucial in helping his team win a quadruple last season, including their first UEFA Champions League.

The France international will compete in the 2025 FIFA Club Championship this month as well as the UEFA Super Cup, giving him the chance to boost his credentials for the award.

Ousmane Dembele reacts after France lost 5-4 to Spain in the UEFA Nations League. Photo by Pau Barrena.

2. Lamine Yamal

As noted by BBC Sports, Yamal, before the match against France, claimed that one match cannot decide the Ballon d'Or. Yes, he is right as yesterday's match will not suddenly make him the front runner for the award.

Spain will face Portugal in the Nations League final. Next for him is the Spanish Super Cup, before the award is held in October, as Barcelona will not participate in the Club World Cup.

3. Kylian Mbappe

Yamal’s performance overshadowed everyone else's yesterday, but Mbappe did not have a bad game. He scored France’s first goal to make it 4-1 and assisted Rayan Cherki to make it 5-2 and nearly turned the match around.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 43 goals and provided five assists in 56 games in all competitions for Real Madrid in his first season. He has the Club World Cup to boost his credentials for the Ballon d'Or.

4. Raphinha

The UEFA Champions League’s top scorer and top playmaker, with 13 goals and eight assists, has been overlooked because of Yamal’s brilliance but is still a contender for the award. Like his teammate, not being at the Club World Cup will hurt his chances.

5. Mohamed Salah

Salah was the best player in the Premier League last season to help Liverpool win the title in Arne Slot's first season. An early exit from the Champions League ruined his chances, but he is still on course for a top-five finish.

Enrique names Ballon d'Or winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Luis Enrique picked Dembele as the deserved Ballon d'Or winner after Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish manager acknowledged the former Barcelona forward as the deserved winner, particularly with his defensive discipline and leadership in the UCL final.

