Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal, leading Portugal to a 2-1 Nations League semifinal victory

His cryptic earlier Al-Nassr post fueled speculation, but he proved his elite-level prowess against Germany

Portugal are now through to face either Spain or France in the final, with Ronaldo’s leadership in focus

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed excitement after Portugal booked their ticket into the UEFA Nations League final with a 2-1 victory over Germany on Wednesday.

At 40, the striker's football future has continued to spark intense debate, fueled by a cryptic post after Al-Nassr FC’s final match of the season.

He took to his Instagram handle to write:

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match against Germany. Photo by Daniela Porcelli.

Source: Getty Images

Amid speculation about a potential move to compete in the Club World Cup this June, Ronaldo rejoined Portugal for the Nations League semifinal against Germany.

He silenced his critics by scoring the decisive goal in the 68th minute, sending his side to the final for a second time.

This came shortly after Francisco Conceicao’s equaliser as Portugal overturned Germany’s 1-0 lead from Florian Wirtz’s 48th-minute strike.

Celebrating the win, Ronaldo posted on Instagram, where his 655 million followers made his “Onwards Portugal” caption and celebratory photos go viral.

The post has attracted tens of thousands of reactions from fans who have taken to the comment section to congratulate the star, with many branding him the 'GOAT'.

Portugal now await the winner of the Spain vs France clash in the final, set for Sunday at the Allianz Arena, per Sport Star.

All eyes will be on Ronaldo to see if he can guide Portugal to a second Nations League title, following their 2019 triumph.

Ronaldo named 4th best player ever

Only recently, the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed its highly anticipated list of the 10 greatest footballers of all time, stirring up fresh debate in the footballing world.

In the latest ranking, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, often celebrated for his goal-scoring prowess and longevity, was named the fourth-best footballer ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal scores his team's second goal against Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Germany. Photo by Maryam Majd.

Source: Getty Images

However, IFFHS appears to have weighed factors like individual flair, cultural impact, and creative influence in its ranking, areas where some argue Messi, Maradona, and Pelé have the edge.

The rest of the list includes other unforgettable names in football history. Johan Cruyff (5th) is praised for his role in shaping modern football tactics.

Saudi in talks to keep Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi officials are in "difficult" talks to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the country, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Thursday, after the star footballer suggested he was leaving Al Nassr.

The Portuguese icon, whose 2023 move sparked a wave of veteran signings to the wealthy nation, might join Al Hilal for the upcoming Club World Cup, a source revealed.

"There is an ongoing difficult negotiation to convince Ronaldo to stay and play" in the Saudi Pro League next season, said the source from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a major investor in Saudi football.

Source: Legit.ng