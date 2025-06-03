Paris Saint-Germain won the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League after beating Inter Milan 5-0

The UCL victory happened in the first season without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has sent a message to former players, including the attacking trio

Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history after beating Inter Milan 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

Luis Enrique guided the team to victory in a UCL final on their second attempt, most notably getting their campaign on track after a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the group stages.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar during a Ligue 1 match against OGC Nice. Photo by Christian Liewig/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

The historic campaign came in the first season without any of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, the last of whom was Mbappe, who left the club last summer.

Fans have been hurling insults at the trio after the club were eliminated in the Round of 16 in the two seasons they played, despite being on paper one of the best in the world.

PSG president’s message to former stars

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shown class by acknowledging all past players of the club since Qatari investment took over the club in 2011.

Speaking after the final in Munich, he appreciated some historic players in the team, mentioning a few of them by name, particularly the trio of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar.

“I'm so proud of our team. But also, I'd like to thank all the players honestly, the first players that we signed, Javier Pastore was in our project, our ex-captain Thiago Silva, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], [Edinson] Cavani, Thiago Motta,” he said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“All of them, honestly, [Angel] Di Maria, all those players... And, I will say something really important, even Neymar, Messi, Kylian, what they also did for the club, never going to forget. They were part of the success, because what's really important is to pass on the stage and to have this history, and arrive today.”

PSG President speaks to the fans after winning the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Mustafa Yalcin.

Source: Getty Images

The Qatari’s strategy was clear from the get-go: sign the best players in the world by presenting their project or incentivise them enough to believe in the project.

According to The Observer UK, the club has spent a whopping €2 billion in transfer fees in those 14 years and have had eight managers who led them to the ultimate prize.

Brazilian playmaker Neymar Jr is their most expensive signing, costing a world record €222mil from Barcelona in 2017, a transfer that shocked the world.

They signed Kylian Mbappe for €180mil from Monaco in the same summer, initially on loan to avoid breaching UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

Their obsession with having the best players in the world led them to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2021, and beyond the usual league title and cups, they did not deliver the ultimate prize.

How much PSG made from UCL win

Legit.ng analysed how much PSG earned after winning their first UEFA Champions League, following a dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich.

The French Ligue 1 giants received over €100 million, with beaten finalists Inter Milan the only other team to receive above 100 million in revenue from UEFA.

