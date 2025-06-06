Spain has qualified for the UEFA Nations League final after La Roja defeated former champions France 5-4 on Thursday

Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal stole the show after he netted a brace and also won the Man of the Match award

The 17-year-old is now the leading contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award ahead of France’s Ousmane Dembele

Spain’s sensational 5-4 victory over France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday night has dramatically shifted the narrative surrounding the 2025 Ballon d’Or race.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal stole the headlines with a commanding performance, netting a brace and providing an assist in what could be a defining moment in his young career.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring against France in the UEFA Nations League semifinals. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

With his display, the 17-year-old not only helped Spain reach the final but also leapfrogged former frontrunner Ousmane Dembele in the updated Ballon d’Or rankings, Daily Post reports.

Yamal overshadows Dembele in Stuttgart

Coming off a remarkable season with PSG, where he lifted the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France, Dembele was seen by many as the favourite for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

But in Stuttgart, under the bright lights of a high-stakes encounter, it was Yamal who delivered the magic.

The teenager scored twice, assisted Oyarzabal in the game’s opener, and consistently troubled the French defence with his speed and creativity.

In stark contrast, Dembele struggled to impose himself. Despite a threatening shot that struck the post, he lacked the decisiveness Yamal displayed throughout the match.

By the 76th minute, with France trailing heavily, Dembele was substituted, a symbolic moment highlighting the generational shift unfolding before our eyes.

A historic Ballon d’Or in the making?

Yamal’s performance has not gone unnoticed, as former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger, speaking after the game, stated unequivocally that Yamal deserves to be ranked ahead of Dembele in the Ballon d’Or race, The Touchline reports.

“Ballon d’Or? Lamine Yamal has to be put higher than Dembele, Lamine Yamal was better tonight,” Schweinsteiger said, praising the youngster’s maturity and impact.

With LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles already under his belt this season, Yamal’s consistent brilliance at both club and international level has set him apart.

If he maintains this form through the UEFA Nations League final and the rest of the year, he could become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history, surpassing Ronaldo Nazario, who won it at 21 in 1997.

Momentum with Yamal ahead of final stretch

As the football world turns its gaze to the UEFA Nations League final, all eyes will be on Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal poses with his Man of the Match award after scoring a brace against France. Photo by Pau Barrena

Source: Getty Images

While Dembele’s achievements with PSG remain impressive, the Ballon d’Or often rewards moments of greatness on the biggest stages, and right now, Yamal is delivering just that.

With the final just around the corner and Yamal's 18th birthday approaching in July, the next few months could seal his name in football history.

Fans demand Ballon d’Or for Yamal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona fans are calling on the Ballon d'Or organisers to award Spain international Lamine Yamal after the teenager destroyed France in the Nations League semifinal.

Yamal scored his first goal of the night through a penalty, sending Mike Maignan the wrong way after he was brought down by Adrien Rabiot in the box in the 54th minute.

Source: Legit.ng