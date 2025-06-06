Nigeria drew 1-1 against Russia in their first-ever meeting at the 75,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday night, June 6

West Bromwich Albion defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi scored an own goal in the 27th minute, before substitute Tolu Arokodare equalised for Super Eagles

Head coach Eric Chelle remains unbeaten in charge of the Super Eagles, with three wins and two draw so far.

Nigeria secured a 1-1 draw against Russia in an international friendly match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

An own goal from defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi secured the win for the Sbornaya in front of their fans.

Genk forward Tolu Arokodare restored parity for Nigeria in the 71st minute to ensure the team is unbeaten under Eric Chelle.

First Half- Russia 1-0 Nigeria

In the 19th minute, Maksim Osipenko received a yellow card after fouling captain William Troost-Ekong.

In the 27th minute, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi scored an own goal following a cross from defender Danil Krugovoy inside the penalty box.

In the 40th minute, Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed a chance to equalize for Nigeria as goalkeeper Matvey Safonov made a crucial save.

Second Half- Russia 1-1 Nigeria

Nigeria received their first yellow card in the 54th minute after a rough tackle by left-back Bruno Onyemaechi.

In the 56th minute, defender Viktor Melekhin had a chance to extend Russia’s lead but fired the ball over the crossbar.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was substituted in the 61st minute for Tolu Arokodare after an underwhelming performance.

Ten minutes later, Arokodare capitalised on a goalkeeper error to equalise for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria found their rhythm with Moses Simon and Raphael Onyedika leading the charge.

Olakunle Olusegun made his debut for the Super Eagles in the 76th minute, coming on to replace Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche.

In the 90th minute, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was substituted for Igoh Ogbu, who was making his second appearance for the national team.

Nigerians unimpressed with Boniface's performance

Super Eagles fans have openly criticised Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface for his string of underwhelming displays for the national team.

Kennyson Kalu said:

"Boniface naa pap!!!!

"No pressing.... Russian Defenders are just so relaxed."

Danladi Buba Mustapha wrote:

"Is that compulsory the couch must invite BONIFACE 😳😭."

John Okon added:

"Boniface worse pass anything in the field."

Diz Orn said:

"Nigeria can't beat Russia with that kind of line up . The best results might be a draw."

Humphrey Chibuzor Humphrey wrote:

"Victor Boniface should leave football, almost 40 minutes game start him leg never touch ball just Dey complain."

Olan Rewa Ju added:

"Thank God is friendly game not World cup Qualifier."

Onyema Uduh

"They missed a fantastic chance after a perfect combination of passes from the midfield. Uche and Bashiru combo would cause problems for a lot of teams."

Chelle speaks on Nigeria’s World Cup chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has emphasised the need for improvement if Nigeria is to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Mali manager expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance during the Unity Cup.

According to his contract, Chelle is expected to lead Nigeria to the final of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

