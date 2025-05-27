Manchester United will not play in the UEFA Champions League next season after finishing 15th

Head coach Ruben Amorim has suggested trimming down the squad because of fewer matches

The Portuguese manager has told Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho he is no longer in his plans

Manchester United players will feel the effect of missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season as Ruben Amorim proposes a massive downsizing.

United recorded their worst season in decades after finishing 15th on the Premier League table with 42 points, which was achieved on the final day with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Ruben Amorim after Manchester United lost the Europa League final. Photo by Nick Potts.

Source: Getty Images

They had the opportunity of finishing the season strongly by winning a trophy and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, but fluffed it.

Tottenham Hotspur beat United 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final held at Estadio San Mames in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, thanks to Brennan Johnson's goal.

Amorim plans to downsize Man Utd squad

United boss Amorim, speaking of his plans ahead of the summer, has admitted that missing out on European football means he does not need a big squad next season.

"We always prepare two plans, one with Champions League, one without Champions League. Without Champions League, we don't need a big squad,” he said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“We can control the squad in a better way, then we have a plan that is to bring some new players, of course, but our big plan is to improve the team that we have, which is to improve our academy.”

He added that despite needing to improve the team in the transfer market, they will be limited by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), and fans should be braced for a rough ride.

“It's important to stick together. We are going to struggle, it is not going to be everything right away, but I see the team improving, and that is the most important thing.”

Despite the talk of not being active in the market, the Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5 million.

The club will also add another forward to the team, with Liam Delap their leading candidate after withdrawing from the pursuit of Victor Osimhen and others due to finances.

Manchester United players celebrate Christian Eriksen after he scored against Aston Villa. Photo by Darren Staples/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the future of many players is uncertain. Amorim has informed Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club after a series of disciplinary issues and calling the manager out after the Europa League final.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is attracting heavy interest from Saudi Arabia, which have reportedly prepared a package of £100 million to tempt United into selling him.

Financial cost of missing Champions League

Legit.ng analysed the financial implications of Manchester United missing out on next season's UEFA Champions League after one of their poorest seasons in decades.

The Red Devils will suffer a windfall of about £100 million in broadcasting rights, matchday revenue and commercials, even if they would have done the barest minimum next season.

