Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Italian side Atalanta this summer after three years at that club

Lookman has interest from top European clubs in the Serie A, Premier League and French Ligue 1

Spanish giants Barcelona are the latest club to show interest in the reigning African Footballer of the Year

Ademola Lookman will leave Atalanta this summer if a concrete offer arrives, and Spanish giants Barcelona have become the latest club to show interest in the forward.

Atalanta denied Lookman a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, citing no time to replace him as the reason for rebuffing the UEFA Champions League winners' offer.

He kept his momentum from the Europa League-winning season and finished the 2024/25 season with more than 20 goals and assists, thus making him attractive to suitors.

The Premier League is reportedly his preferred destination, where champions Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs that have shown interest in the past.

He could remain in Italy with Juventus and Napoli interested. Antonio Conte sees him as an ideal replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and attempted to sign him in January.

He is currently on holiday in Nigeria, but the transfer rumours continued around his future, and the rumours were heightened when he had a fallout with Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini called out the Super Eagles forward after missing a decisive penalty in the Champions League knockout stage match against Club Brugge, and Lookman fired back with a statement on social media.

The Italian manager has left the club, and he is expected to take over at AS Roma, with this making many believe Lookman could stay and work with whoever the next manager is.

Barcelona interested in Lookman

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have expressed interest in Lookman and could take advantage of his willingness to leave Atalanta this summer.

Head coach Hansi Flick has reportedly suggested him to sporting director Deco as one of their possible options, as he could be available for around €30 million.

Barcelona will reinforce their squad this summer as they hope to do better than they did in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Nigerian became a target with the impending departure of Ansu Fati.

However, the amount Barcelona are quoting will not be enough to convince the Bergamo-based club to sell him, as they want at least €60 million to sell him.

Italian media outlet Il Bianconero confirmed in May that both Juventus and Napoli will be open to offering beyond the amount currently quoted by Barcelona if Atalanta are open to selling to rivals, but the player could prefer to head to Spain.

Why Lookman toured Nigeria

Legit.ng reported why Lookman toured Nigeria with his CAF Men's Player of the Year award, visiting multiple places, including the presidential residence in Lagos.

The former Premier League star admitted that he is a son of the soil, and Phase 2, which he visited, was his usual playground when he visited Nigeria as a child.

