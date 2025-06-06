Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface could be reunited with former manager Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid next season

Bayer Leverkusen are willing to part ways with the Nigerian striker after only two seasons with the Bundesliga club

Boniface scored 32 goals in 61 games under Alonso’s management and won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal with the Spaniard

Victor Boniface could be heading for a sensational move to Real Madrid, but Bayer Leverkusen have set a tough condition for any potential transfer.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker has emerged as a surprise target for Los Blancos following the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new manager, replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Victor Boniface at Real Madrid next season. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

According to the Daily Post, Bayer Leverkusen will demand around €50m to sell Boniface this summer after signing young forward Christian Kofane as his replacement.

Boniface and Alonso enjoyed an impressive partnership at Leverkusen, where the Nigerian striker scored 32 goals in 61 appearances across two seasons.

Under Alonso’s management, the Super Eagles striker played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga campaign in 2023/24, netting 14 goals in 23 league games during his debut season.

Despite a slight dip in form last season due to limited appearances and injuries, Boniface remains highly rated ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alonso’s admiration for Boniface has sparked rumours of a possible reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially as Real Madrid looks to strengthen its attacking options in the coming months.

Leverkusen ready to part ways with Boniface

While Real Madrid’s interest is clear, Bayer Leverkusen are willing to let Boniface go but for a fair deal.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano via his post on X (formerly Twitter), the German side will only entertain offers that meet their valuation and include a “satisfying proposal” both financially and structurally.

In January, Boniface was close to a move to Saudi club Al Nassr, but that deal collapsed at the final stage.

Since then, the Nigerian forward’s future has been uncertain as the 2024 Bundesliga champions, who recently lost their league crown, are open to letting him go, but only on their terms.

Given Boniface’s age, performance, and potential, the Bundesliga club is likely to demand a high fee for the Super Eagles striker.

Boniface’s future hangs in the balance

This summer transfer window could define Boniface’s future.

Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to sell Victor Boniface this summer if they receive a fair price for the Super Eagles striker. Photo by Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

With Real Madrid now under the leadership of the coach who got the best out of him, a move to Spain looks possible, but far from straightforward.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are also in the running for Boniface, as they intend to make up for missing the chance to sign compatriot Victor Osimhen last summer, Soccernet reports.

If Real Madrid is truly serious about bringing in the Nigerian international, Los Blancos will need to meet Leverkusen’s tough demands.

For Boniface, the opportunity to play at the highest level under Alonso again could be the next big step in his fast-rising career.

Alonso reveals Boniface’s best playing position

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alonso has named two positions Boniface can play, as the striker continues to attract criticism from Nigerian football fans over his performance in the national team.

Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history, having joined the club from Royal Union Saint Gilloise at the start of the 2023 season.

He has continued to be a key player for Die Werkself even though he has dealt with injuries and loss of form this season, with the team possibly losing their title.

