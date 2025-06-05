Chelsea have signed Liam Delap for £30 million and are targeting another striker amid Nicolas Jackson’s uncertain future

Interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, and Atlético Madrid could see Jackson leave Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have also made an official offer for Villarreal’s promising Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong

English Premier League club Chelsea have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season, with Enzo Maresca’s side securing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

Reports have it that the Stamford Bridge outfit are already targeting another promising young forward in a bustling summer transfer window.

Nicolas Jackson’s future remains uncertain amid interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, per Football365.

While Chelsea value the Senegalese striker, they question his readiness to lead their Champions League charge and are open to offers, though not actively pushing for a sale.

Former Manchester City academy star, Delap, joined the Blues for £30 million following Ipswich’s relegation to the Championship.

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea at the UEFA Conference League Final 2025 against Real Betis. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

Coming off a 12-goal Premier League campaign, the 21-year-old is expected to make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.

He becomes the club's first signing of an anticipated busy transfer period, per Football Fancast.

Reports suggest another striker could soon join, with Nicolas Jackson’s potential departure opening the door for a new number nine.

Chelsea table offer for Karl Etta Eyong

As one African striker faces an exit, another is on the club's radar, with reports that the Blues have submitted an official offer for Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong.

The 21-year-old forward scored one for Villarreal’s first team and 19 for their B squad, making it a total of 20 goals in the just-concluded season.

Reports have it that Etta Eyong is on the radar of several clubs, including Toulouse, Getafe, and Leganes.

However, Chelsea lead the race with a proposed five-year contract until 2030, including a potential loan to sister club Strasbourg for further development.

Etta Eyong of Villarreal CF celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match against Girona FC. Photo by Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

While there is no confirmation on whether Villarreal or the player will accept, this move implies that Chelsea have continued to figure out how to bolster their squad.

Meanwhile, Journalist Simon Phillips also reported that Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt is on the radar of the club.

Massive clear-out looms at Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea are preparing for a major squad overhaul this summer, with as many as 14 players potentially leaving the club.

Chelsea secured a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, alongside winning the Conference League title, but manager Enzo Maresca is set to reshape the squad with fresh talent.

It was gathered that forwards Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are also up for sale. Recall that Nkunku signed for £52.7m from RB Leipzig in 2023, but only scored three goals in the Premier League as he struggled upfront.

In goal, Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic could depart if the club receive the right offers.

Source: Legit.ng