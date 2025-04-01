Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has highlighted the two positions Victor Boniface can play

Alonso made these comments amid criticism from Nigerians over Boniface's output in the national team

He has yet to score his first goal for the Super Eagles, having made his international debut in 2023

Xabi Alonso has named two positions Victor Boniface can play, as the striker continues to attract criticism from Nigerian football fans over his performance in the national team.

Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen win the German Bundesliga title for the first time in their history, having joined the club from Royal Union Saint Gilloise at the start of the 2023 season.

He has continued to be a key player for Die Werkself even though he has dealt with injuries and loss of form this season, with the team possibly losing their title.

His run in the title-winning season earned him his maiden international call-up, and he made his debut during the 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe, providing an assist for Samuel Chukwueze off the bench.

Over a year after that, he has yet to score his first international goal despite multiple opportunities, and Nigerian football fans are beginning to grow frustrated.

Alonso praises Boniface's versatility

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has named two positions Boniface can play and praised the Nigerian forward for his versatility after his goal against VfL Bochum.

Alonso made this known during the press conference ahead of the DFB Pokal semi-final against Arminia Bielefeld.

“I liked both [Boniface and Schick] of them against Bochum, especially in the second half. He [Boniface] did well,” he said, as quoted by Bild.

“Boni is back at a good level and can certainly play from the start. With him, we have flexibility; he can play as a center-forward or as a winger.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Boniface has only played outside of the centre forward position twice in his career.

He played as a right-winger for Bodo/Glimt against Mjondalen in 2020 and as an attacking midfielder for Leverkusen against VfL Bochum during the title-winning season.

There's not enough data to support that he could thrive in other positions, but his dribbling, work rate and ability to shoot with both feet makes it a risk worth taking.

Nigerians cannot wait to see him replicate his club form in the national team to provide support for Victor Osimhen, who is the Super Eagles’ main goal threat.

He featured for only eight minutes during the last international break, with new invitee Tolu Arokodare earning more minutes than him.

Boniface sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that Boniface appealed to Nigerian fans to be patient with him after scoring for Leverkusen in their 3-1 win over VfL Bochum after the international break.

The striker has yet to score for the national team more than a year after his debut. He scored right after the break, despite playing a few minutes against Zimbabwe.

