Former Chelsea and French international Frank Leboeuf has declared that Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele will not win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, despite the winger’s sensational season.

The Blues legend is instead backing Barcelona’s 17-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal, to scoop the prestigious individual prize ahead of his fellow Frenchman.

While Dembele was instrumental in PSG’s historic quadruple-winning campaign, scoring 33 goals and adding 15 assists in just 49 appearances, Leboeuf believes the future belongs to the younger generation and that Yamal embodies that future.

Dembele’s contributions helped PSG clinch the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, and a maiden UEFA Champions League title.

Yet, Leboeuf’s vote appears to favour flair and playmaking over statistics and trophies, Sportskeeda reports.

“I don’t think Dembele will win the Ballon d’Or. I think Lamine Yamal will win it,” Leboeuf told the press.

His comments come amid growing anticipation over who will claim football’s top individual honour after a season filled with standout performances from several candidates.

Stats show Dembele is leading

Yamal’s 2024–25 campaign was no less impressive in its own right.

The teenager recorded 18 goals and 25 assists across 55 matches for Barcelona, becoming a creative force and one of La Liga’s most feared attackers, all at just 17 years of age.

While Dembele had more goals, Yamal arguably impacted games through vision and consistency, often dictating play and lifting a rebuilding Barcelona side into top-four contention.

The 17-year-old winger’s rapid rise has drawn attention across Europe, earning him comparisons with legends like Lionel Messi.

When will the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner be announced?

The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on September 22, 2025, during a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in central Paris, BBC reports.

During the ceremony, a number of additional awards are presented, such as:

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the best player under the age of 21. Previous Ballon d'Or winners vote for this award from a shortlist of ten.

The Yashin Trophy is awarded to the best goalkeeper, with journalists voting on a shortlist of the ten best shot-stoppers in the world.

The Coach of the Year trophy is awarded to the best manager, with journalists also voting for this award based on a shortlist.

The Club of the Year trophy will also be announced for the best football club during the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Yamal speaks on Ballon d’Or chances

The race for the Ballon d'Or took a different twist on Saturday night after Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

Barcelona stars Yamal and Raphinha were the favourites before the final after an impressive season, winning the La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and reaching the Champions League semi-final.

