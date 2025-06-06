Kylian Mbappe grabbed English referee Michael Oliver’s wrist to check the time after France’s 5-4 loss to Spain

Les Blues came back from 4-0 down but fell short in the Nations League semi-final against a Lamine Yamal-led Spain

Mbappe later voiced frustration over limited stoppage time and questionable officiating by Michael Oliver

Spain booked their place in the UEFA Nations League final after a dramatic 5-4 win over France at Stuttgart’s MHP Arena in Germany.

The semi-final clash saw La Roja explode into a commanding 4-0 lead, with goals from Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, and Pedri.

Kylian Mbappe confronts referee Michael Oliver at full-time after France narrowly lost 5-4 to Spain in the Nations League semifinal. Photo by Johnny Fidelin

Source: Getty Images

The French defence was left in disarray as Spain confidently controlled the first half and early parts of the second.

However, the match took a wild turn when France mounted an astonishing comeback in the second half, Sky Sports reports.

Kylian Mbappe started the rally with a penalty, followed by goals from Rayan Cherki, a Dani Vivian own goal, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Within minutes, Les Blues had reduced the deficit to one, turning what looked like a blowout into one of the most exciting finishes in Nations League history.

Despite the fightback, France could not find the equaliser before full-time, and Spain held on to advance to the final against Portugal.

Mbappe grabs referee’s wrist after defeat

As the final whistle blew, tensions boiled over as France’s captain Mbappe could not contain his frustration, GOAL reports.

Kylian Mbappe checks the time on referee Michael Oliver's watch after France were knocked out by Spain in the Nations League. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

Visibly angered by referee Michael Oliver’s handling of stoppage time, walked up to the English official and grabbed his wrist to look at his watch.

The moment quickly went viral, capturing the raw emotion of a player who felt his team was denied a fair chance at completing their comeback.

Mbappe later addressed the issue, indirectly criticising the limited stoppage time.

“It was the actual playing time. The problem is a recurring thing. If I talk about it now, people will think I’m a hater, so I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

“When you have five minutes [of added time], you have to play five minutes. It’s not just five minutes that go by.”

France to face Germany next

The loss against Spain marked the first time since 1969 that France conceded five goals in a match, a statistic that underlines the defensive vulnerabilities exposed by Yamal and co.

While the attacking response was impressive, France will now need to reflect on their slow start and regroup quickly.

France will now shift focus to the third-place playoff against Germany on Sunday, a chance to end the tournament on a more positive note and restore confidence heading into future competitions.

Spain, meanwhile, continues their strong run under coach Luis de la Fuente and will face Portugal in what promises to be a thrilling Nations League final.

Yamal outshine Mbappe in Nations League

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spain defeated France 5-4 on Thursday night, June 5, to advance to the final of the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight, scoring a brace at the Stuttgart Arena and playing key roles in the build-ups to both goals against Les Bleus.

France had an early chance in the 12th minute when Theo Hernandez hit the bar after a well-worked corner but failed to control the ball cleanly.

