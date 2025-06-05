Spain defeated France 5-4 in the semi-final of the 2025 UEFA Nations League at the Stuttgart Arena on Thursday night, June 5

Goals from Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, Lamine Yamal (brace), and Pedri secured the win for La Roja

Spain will now face Portugal in the final, after they edged Germany 2-1 in the first semi-final played on Wednesday night, June 4

Spain defeated France 5-4 on Thursday night, June 5, to advance to the final of the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight, scoring a brace at the Stuttgart Arena, and playing key roles in the build-ups to both goals against Les Bleus.

France had an early chance in the 12th minute when Theo Hernandez hit the bar after a well-worked corner but failed to control the ball cleanly.

Eight minutes later, Athletic Club winger Nico Williams capitalised with a quick shot from his left foot, catching Inter Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan off-guard.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after Yamal picked out Mikel Oyarzabal in the box, who then teed up Williams to slot home his sixth goal for La Roja.

Just three minutes later, Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino doubled the lead with a fine finish, following a clever flick from Oyarzabal.

France looked to respond through PSG youngster Desire Doue, who fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box in the 31st minute, but Spain’s Unai Simón made a solid save.

In the 34th minute, English referee Michael Oliver showed a yellow card to Lamine Yamal for a challenge from behind on Doue.

Yamal shines in the second half

Lamine Yamal scored his first goal of the night through a penalty, sending Mike Maignan the wrong way after he was brought down by Adrien Rabiot in the box in the 54th minute.

One minute later, Pedri made it four for the La Roja after he converted a cleverly laid pass by Nico Williams.

France earned a penalty of their own in the 67th minute. Kylian Mbappe got past Pedro Porro, who clipped his heels from behind, prompting the referee to point to the spot again.

Moments later, Lamine Yamal grabbed his second goal of the match after dribbling past Clement Lenglet and poked it beyond Maignan.

Ten minutes to go, France debutant Rayan Cherki scores a stunning volley from just outside the box which flies past Unai Simon.

In the 84th minute, Athletic defender Dani Vivian accidentally turned Malo Gusto’s low cross into his own net.

Ten minutes later, in stoppage time, Randal Kolo Muani headed home a powerful goal from Rayan Cherki’s cross.

Fans react

Barcelona fans are calling on the Ballon d'Or organisers to award Spain international Lamine Yamal.

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from Catalan supporters.

Humanist Garang Sr. said:

"Give him ballon D’or."

Kane MW added:

"Pain landed safely to a certain fanbase."

Emre Junior wrote:

"I will continue to cook Hala madrid and their fans until 2030 also i will remain 17 yrs old until 2030."

Tlhlskfkh said:

"Nothing will break the internet than Lamine Yamal destroying Mbappe today,wins go to the final and destroys Pendu.I can't wait for the heartbreaks 😅."

James Thê Untøld wrote:

"They’re trying so hard for this kid to win the ballon dor 😂 to even reach the extent of giving him to take the penalty 😂. Madd."

Yamal trolls France

Legit earlier reported that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal stirred buzz online after sharing a throwback of his goal against France during the 2024 European Championship, ahead of their UEFA Nations League semifinal clash.

The 17-year-old posted the clip on his Instagram story, reminding fans of his stunning 25th-minute strike.

