Al-Hilal are ready to pay Victor Osimhen’s €75m release clause and offer the Nigerian forward up to €40m per year in salary

Galatasaray want to keep Osimhen but cannot match Al-Hilal’s financial power to keep their treasured striker

Osimhen must decide whether to remain in Europe or take the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal

Top transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are now leading the race to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The Saudi Pro League giants are prepared to activate Osimhen’s €75 million release clause and offer him a staggering salary package that Premier League clubs cannot match.

After an outstanding loan spell at Galatasaray, where Osimhen netted 37 goals in 41 appearances, as seen on Transfermarkt, the Napoli-owned striker is looking for a permanent move this summer.

Fabrizio stated via X that Al-Hilal are in direct talks with Osimhen’s camp and have received approval from their new head coach, Simone Inzaghi, to proceed with the deal.

Another Transfer insider, Ben Jacobs, has added that Al-Hilal have already made a formal contract offer worth €30 million per season, excluding bonuses.

However, Osimhen’s camp is reportedly seeking an even higher figure, possibly around €35 to 40 million yearly, which could make him one of the highest-paid African footballers in history.

Galatasaray struggles to compete financially

While Osimhen remains a target for top European clubs, financial limitations may prevent them from matching Al-Hilal’s offer.

Premier League clubs, despite their appeal and competitive edge, are not in a position to offer a salary close to what the Saudi side is proposing.

Galatasaray, who greatly benefited from Osimhen’s presence last season, are also working on a permanent deal. However, the Turkish club’s financial power is limited.

Reports from GOAL suggest the Turkish champions are trying to negotiate Napoli’s €75 million asking price down to €60 million and can only offer Osimhen around €15 million per year, less than half of Al-Hilal’s proposal.

With the Club World Cup approaching and Saudi teams aiming to boost their profile, Al-Hilal sees Osimhen as a marquee signing that could elevate their squad’s global recognition.

Osimhen faces career-defining decision

Victor Osimhen now faces a major decision in his career.

At 26, the Nigerian forward is entering his prime, and he now has a choice to make between playing for one of Europe’s top clubs or chasing the money by accepting the deal from Saudi Arabia.

If Osimhen joins Al-Hilal, the Super Eagles forward will become the sixth Nigerian to play in the Saudi top division, following players like Odion Ighalo and William Troost-Ekong.

Al-Hilal’s management is confident they have made their best offer and may not increase it further.

With his release clause open and suitors lining up, Osimhen’s decision is expected to come soon.

Osimhen missing from top strikers list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen reinforced his status as one of the world’s top strikers with a standout performance in the 2024/25 Super Lig season.

Osimhen is ranked 12th on ESPN’s list of top strikers after the 26-year-old dominated the Super Lig, winning both Player of the Season and Top Scorer honours with 37 goals

The Super Eagles forward improved his position by one spot compared to last year.

