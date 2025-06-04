Galatasaray continues to press forward in their attempt to sign Victor Osimhen permanently from Napoli

Multiple reports in the Turkish media claimed that an agreement over salary is the only factor delaying the deal

A Turkish commentator has warned the club against the transfer, claiming the total cost of the deal is illogical

Galatasaray are unrelenting in their efforts to sign Victor Osimhen permanently from Napoli, but a Turkish football commentator has antagonised the deal.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli last summer, and his impressive performances convinced the club to pursue a permanent deal.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions have activated many sponsorship deals to afford the €75 million release clause and offered a €15 million per annum salary to the Nigerian forward.

However, reports in Turkey claim that the striker has raised his demands to a four-year contract worth €20mil per year, and the club is ready to shift grounds with their offer.

Pundit warns Galatasaray against Osimhen

Turkish football commentator Tayfun Bayındır has claimed that Galatasaray are moving fast to secure Osimhen’s future, even though fans will not be angry if they do not pull it off.

“Galatasaray management does not want to waste time. They want to complete Osimhen as soon as possible. Galatasaray fans will not blame the management if this transfer does not happen,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

However, he warned the club that it is illogical to splash such an amount over one player, as it could affect other projects, including the redevelopment of the training facilities.

“Galatasaray offers 16, Osimhen wants 20. There is a salary of 80 million Euros and a transfer fee of 75 million Euros for 4 years. The total package is 150 million Euros, they are making a mistake,” he said.

“Everyone who looks at it logically knows that this transfer will bring a big burden. Let's say you bought Osimhen, how will you buy a goalkeeper? If Osimhen stays, one of Morata or Icardi will go anyway. The Florya project will also be cancelled now.”

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a chance for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer has taken another twist in the past hours with Al-Hilal continuing to press amid reports that Osimhen could reject their offer.

Talks are reported ongoing on the player's side with the €75 million release clause not a problem for the Saudi club, which have already missed out on Bruno Fernandes.

The deal has also received the approval of new head coach Simone Inzaghi, who left Inter Milan to take over at the Riyadh-based club and will earn €26mil net per season.

Dursun Ozbek’s update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek provided an update on Victor Osimhen, setting a timeline for clarity over the deal for the striker.

Ozbek praised the Super Eagles forward as a person with a good personality who is not money-driven, and if he joins the club, it will be because of love and not money.

Source: Legit.ng