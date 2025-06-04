Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen was left out of ESPN’s list of the top 10 strikers for the 2024/25 season

France international Kylian Mbappe topped the ranking after a stellar season with Real Madrid

The omission of Osimhen sparked backlash among Nigerian football fans, who questioned the credibility of the list

Victor Osimhen reinforced his status as one of the world’s top strikers with a standout performance in the 2024/25 Super Lig season.

The former Napoli forward led Galatasaray to a domestic double, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old also became Nigeria’s second all-time top scorer with 26 goals, surpassing legend Segun Odegbami after netting five times this year.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray reacts during the Turkish Super League match against Bodrum in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen Ranked 12th

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is ranked 12th on ESPN’s list of top strikers.

According to ESPN, the Super Eagles forward improved his position by one spot compared to last year.

The 26-year-old dominated the Super Lig, winning both Player of the Season and Top Scorer honors with 37 goals.

Osimhen returned from injury to score three goals for Nigeria in their 2026 World Cup Qualification Group C matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

List of ESPN Top 10 strikers in the world

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon) Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray during the match against Kayserispor in Rams Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Huseyin Yavuz/dia images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians react to ESPN’s Top 10 strikers list

Nigerians have expressed disappointment over ESPN’s top strikers list, which placed Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen in 12th position.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that followed the ranking. Read below.

@Cybereagles said:

"Mscheeeeeeeew.

"The people who put this together should be drug tested, assuming they are not already not fully there."

@jolakazeem wrote:

"Where's Victor Osimhen?

"Your list is overly and utterly questionable.."

@only1desola added:

"Is this a play?

"Where is Victor Oshimen on the list 🥺?

"The list hasn't complete without Oshimen."

@Fortuneebel said:

"As long as GOALS & TROPHIES are part of the parameters for deciding this, then VICTOR OSIMHEN deserves to be on that list 100%."

@Bodo711826 wrote:

"Why is Victor Osimhen not on this list?

"This is crazy!"

@Cyru5kd7 added:

"Osimhen not being on that list is an absolute disgrace."

@mideymidey said:

"We know how you people think and it's ok. The real ones know Osimhen is in the top 3."

@OfficialTrigga7 wrote:

"Wow! Crazy and unacceptable list. Where is Oshimen in this top ten? Ranking Guirassy ahead of Oshimen!!"

Osimhen demands a 5-year deal from Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen opened the door to continuing at Galatasaray next season, laying down some conditions to make his loan deal permanent.

The former Lille forward is seeking a five-year contract with an annual salary of €20 million.

If accepted, this deal would make the Super Eagles striker the highest-paid player in the club’s history and one of the top earners in European football.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng