Barcelona and Chelsea may be banned from competing in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League due to repeated breaches of UEFA’s Financial Sustainability Regulations (FSR).

This development casts a shadow over both clubs' recent progress and their aspirations to return to European dominance.

According to a report from The Times, UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) is reportedly reviewing Barcelona’s financial activities, which include controversial accounting methods involving the sale of future broadcasting rights.

In 2022, Barcelona sold 10% of their TV rights for €267 million and an additional 15% for €400 million.

While these deals helped temporarily balance the books, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that such income cannot be counted under UEFA’s financial fair play calculations.

As a result, Barcelona has now been cited for violating UEFA’s financial sustainability rules for a second consecutive year, a potential re-offence that could trigger harsher penalties, including a possible ban from European competition.

UEFA could impose severe sanctions

According to the CAS ruling, UEFA had warned Barcelona that any future breach would result in stricter disciplinary action.

The governing body is now considering several sanctions, ranging from squad restrictions and points deductions to an outright Champions League ban for the 2025–26 season, GOAL reports.

Although UEFA has yet to issue an official statement, insiders claim the football body is under increasing pressure to act decisively.

The FSR, updated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is intended to promote long-term financial health across Europe’s top leagues. A failure to enforce the rules could undermine the credibility of the new system.

This potential ban would be a massive blow to Barcelona and Chelsea, who are in the middle of a critical rebuilding phase under Flick and Enzo Maresca.

Participation in the Champions League provides both prestige and vital revenue, something the cash-strapped Catalan side and West London club desperately need.

Chelsea and Aston Villa under the microscope

While Barcelona appears to be the most high-profile club facing UEFA scrutiny, they are not alone.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Aston Villa are also being investigated for potential FSR breaches after seasons of heavy spending.

However, Barcelona’s repeated offences put them at a much greater risk of facing immediate and serious consequences.

UEFA’s final verdict is expected before the start of the 2025–26 season, and if the governing body decides to ban Barcelona, it would send a powerful message about the importance of financial responsibility and the consequences of ignoring it.

