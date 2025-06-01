Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho is keen on remaining in the Premier League next season

Manchester United have placed a demand of £60 million for the unwanted Argentine winger

Chelsea and Napoli are two clubs that have been publicly linked with an interest in Garnacho ahead of the transfer window

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly been keen on a move to Chelsea this summer, following growing tensions at Old Trafford and a clear directive from the club’s new manager, Ruben Amorim.

The 20-year-old Argentina international is said to have expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils after being benched in the Europa League final loss to Tottenham in Bilbao.

Alejandro Garnacho has hinted he is open to joining Chelsea next season when he leaves Manchester United. Photo by Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

After the match, Garnacho publicly criticised Manchester United’s underwhelming campaign and hinted at his readiness to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

The Argentine winger’s frustrations have not gone unnoticed, and Amorim is believed to have told the 20-year-old to find a new club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

With interest mounting from Europe’s top clubs, Garnacho has now made it clear that his preferred destination is Chelsea.

Man United set £60m price tag for Garnacho

Chelsea and Napoli were both in the running to sign Garnacho during the January transfer window, but neither club could match Manchester United’s valuation at the time, Metro UK reported.

Now, the Red Devils have reportedly lowered their demands and are willing to accept an offer in the region of £60 million.

While Napoli remains interested, reports from The Sun indicate that Garnacho is prioritising a Premier League stay.

The Argentine has instructed his agent to open discussions with Chelsea, citing a desire to continue his development in England.

“Alejandro knows the Premier League is the best in the world. While he’s had good moments at United, he wants to become a global star. Chelsea have a lot of young talent and are building something special,” A source told The Sun.

Chelsea wants more signings

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are actively reshaping their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Alejandro Garnacho receiving instructions from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

While the West London club is closing in on a £30 million deal for Ipswich striker Liam Delap, they are also targeting a natural winger to add width and creativity to their attack.

Garnacho’s profile fits Chelsea’s current transfer model: young, Premier League-experienced, and with high resale value.

Should talks progress, Garnacho could become one of the headline signings of the summer window.

With Manchester United prepared to sell and Garnacho eager to stay in England, all eyes will now be on Chelsea’s next move as they look to finalise a deal and beat competition from abroad.

Garnacho blasts Man United manager Amorim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United’s Europa League campaign ended in disappointment, and tensions have quickly escalated within the Red Devils camp after the defeat to Tottenham.

Argentine star Garnacho publicly expressed his frustration after being benched for most of the final against Spurs in Bilbao, which ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat for the Old Trafford club.

In a post-match interview shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, Garnacho did not hide his frustration as he stylishly blasted the Portuguese manager.

