Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence after Paris Saint-Germain secured their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan.

The French superstar, who left the Parisians for Real Madrid last summer, shared his joy and respect for his former teammates on social media.

Mbappe, who spent seven years at PSG and scored 256 goals in 308 appearances, was a central figure in the club’s numerous domestic successes but never managed to deliver the elusive Champions League trophy.

Moments after the final whistle in Munich, the Real Madrid forward posted on Instagram as reported by FootballInsider247.

“The big day has finally arrived. Victory, and in true club style, congratulations PSG.”

The statement was short, but significant. For a player who poured so much into PSG's quest for European glory, watching his old side lift the trophy he could not win with them was a moment of pride and reflection.

Record-breaking night for PSG in Munich

Luis Enrique’s men produced one of the most dominant performances in Champions League final history.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu saw PSG destroy Inter Milan in a night to remember at the Allianz Arena.

The 5-0 result entered the record books as the biggest margin of victory ever recorded in a UEFA final, surpassing previous records and highlighting PSG's growth into a true European powerhouse, Football London reports.

The win was also the crowning achievement in what has been a historic treble-winning season, as PSG had already clinched both the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles.

Enrique’s tactical brilliance and PSG’s hunger were on full display. From the first whistle, the team pressed with intensity, creativity, and confidence, qualities often missing in previous European campaigns.

Bittersweet season for Mbappe in Spain

While PSG celebrated their European breakthrough, Mbappe’s first season at Real Madrid ended in frustration.

Despite scoring 43 goals across all competitions, the Spanish giants were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Arsenal and finished behind Barcelona in La Liga.

For Mbappe, the experience of watching his former club achieve the one thing he could not bring them must be bittersweet.

He moved to Real Madrid in search of continental dominance, only to see PSG finally break the barrier after his departure.

