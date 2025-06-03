Paris Saint-Germain are ready to accept Arsenal's £42 million bid for Bradley Barcola after this summer

Barcola scored 23 goals and 19 assists across competitions in 2024/25 and helped the Parisians win the Champions League

Arsenal sees the 22-year-old French winger as a long-term star and attacking reinforcement

Arsenal are set to make a major summer statement as the Gunners close in on Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, following the 22-year-old's stellar showing in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

The French winger made a huge impact in PSG’s historic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich, coming off the bench in the 70th minute to deliver a lively performance capped by an assist for Senny Mayulu’s 85th-minute goal.

Despite his short cameo, Barcola’s pace and creativity stood out as the French giants completed a treble-winning season, lifting the Champions League, Ligue 1, and the Coupe de France.

According to Now Arsenal, Arsenal are willing to meet PSG’s £42 million valuation for the winger, positioning themselves ahead of rivals in what could be one of the transfer window’s biggest moves.

Barcola shines on Europe’s biggest stage

Though not a starter in the final, Barcola has had an electric season with Luis Enrique’s PSG.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old netted 23 goals and 19 assists in 58 appearances as seen on Transfermarkt, impressive numbers for a player operating mostly from the flanks.

In Ligue 1, he recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 34 games, while contributing directly to six goals in the Champions League.

Arsenal step up summer recruitment plans

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is wasting no time in reshaping Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard delivering inconsistent performances last season, Arsenal are keen to add more firepower and creativity to their wide positions.

Barcola fits the Gunners' profile: young, dynamic, and with big-game experience.

Within the Arsenal camp, the French winger is viewed as a long-term investment with world-class potential.

Competition grows for PSG’s Barcola

While Arsenal lead the chase, they are not alone in the race to sign Barcola this summer.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the winger’s situation at PSG closely, London World reports.

However, PSG’s recent signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has limited Barcola’s minutes, pushing him into a rotation role.

With his contract running until 2028 and a recent switch in representation from Jorge Mendes to Moussa Sissoko, Barcola is reportedly open to a fresh challenge.

PSG are now believed to be willing to accept offers for Barcola if their asking price is met.

For Arsenal, the North London club may need to offload fringe players this summer to raise the money for Barcola.

