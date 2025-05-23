Liverpool won the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season after replacing Jürgen Klopp

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were in the title race and will finish second for the third consecutive season

Liverpool boss Slot appeared to aim dig at his Arsenal counterpart during his final presser this season

Liverpool manager Arne Slot appeared to have aimed a dig at his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta over how the two team's seasons were shaped.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in Slot's first season in English football after replacing Jürgen Klopp, while Arteta's Arsenal finished second for the third consecutive season.

Mikel Arteta addresses his final presser of the Premier League season. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta, during his post-match conference ahead of his team's trip to St Mary's Stadium to face Southampton in the final match of the season, pointed to injuries as part of what derailed his team.

The Gunners were without top stars Bukayo Saka, captain Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Magalhaes for a crucial part of the season, and the manager believes it affected their season.

“I don't know, it's not for me as well really to judge,” he told arsenal.com on whether finishing second is an achievement despite the issues

“I don't have a very clear opinion because I see what having those issues, the impact of that, because you just think it's the impact of what happens on the pitch on the day, and they are much bigger than that.

“The numbers that we have trained with this season, I've never experienced before in my life but there's a lot of learnings to take and a lot to take to the team, to the club as well to learn and a lot of things especially that are going to make us much better.”

Slot aims dig at Arteta

Slot, during his post-match conference ahead of facing Crystal Palace, applauded his team for not needing an excuse this season, claiming it is for teams that don't win.

Arne Slot reacts during Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Brighton. Photo by Liverpool.

Source: Getty Images

“All these excuses you could give to Liverpool... with us maybe not spending... or not bringing new players in, or taking over from someone,” he said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“All these things are excuses for teams that don't win the league, and it's nice that if you have all these excuses, that you don't have to use them, but you still just won it.”

The Reds won't have their work cut out next season, with other top teams in the league expected to be at the top of their game, especially Manchester City, which downed tools this season.

However, they have started business early ahead of the summer transfer window with The Athletic reporting that they are favourites to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, having also completed the deal for Jeremie Frimpong.

