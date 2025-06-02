Victor Osimhen will make a decision over his future this summer, as he will leave Napoli permanently

Galatasaray are interested in keeping him permanently after his loan, while Al-Hilal have made an offer

A Turkish football commentator has advised him to emulate fellow African Mohamed Salah

A Turkish football commentator has advised Victor Osimhen to take a cue from Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah when deciding his next club.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer, and his next destination remains undecided after completing his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his final goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish champions have expressed strong interest in keeping him permanently after a successful loan spell, while he also has offers from Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the rumours going on in the media, the Super Eagles forward has not decided to sign for any club and his decision is expected to be communicated soon.

Tanju Colak advises Osimhen

Turkish football pundit Tanju Colak confirmed Osimhen has no offers from top European clubs, leaving only Galatasaray and Al-Hilal in the race for his signature.

Galatasaray have offered him a €15 million per year salary, while the Saudi Arabian club offered him triple of that with €45mil, complicating his decision.

Ideally, he would prefer to return to the top European leagues despite being close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last summer, and Saudi could be at the top of his list yet again, as there are no offers from Europe.

“I am in favour of Osimhen staying. There is no transfer claim from Europe. Either Arabia or Galatasaray. Play for another year. Be successful in the Champions League and you will go to Arabia again,” he told Ekol TV.

“Look, Salah did not go to Arabia from Liverpool. He is also a footballer of African origin.”

Mohamed Salah had opportunities in previous seasons to leave Liverpool and sign for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad on a lucrative contract, but turned them down.

According to The Athletic, the Saudi club bid £100 million plus substantial add-ons for the Egyptian, which Liverpool swiftly rejected in the summer of 2023.

Mohamed Salah signs a new contract with Liverpool, snubbing interest from Saudi Arabia. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

He was approaching the end of his contract this summer and had the chance to move to Saudi Arabia, but again turned it down and extended his Liverpool contract by another two years.

Salah will be 33 in two weeks, while Osimhen is 26, which makes perfect sense what Colak is advising the Super Eagles forward.

If a 33-year-old player could turn down a lucrative move despite not having many years left in his career, a 26-year-old in his prime should not find it difficult to do so.

However, the two-time African Footballer of the Year plays at a top club competing at the top, while the Nigerian is about to get caught up in a stopgap loan in Turkey.

Ozbek provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Dursun Ozbek spoke about Osimhen's future as Galatasaray grew in confidence that they could convince the Super Eagles forward to stay at the club.

Turkish commentator Serhat Ulueren disclosed that the president confirmed that the chances of the striker staying have increased to over 70% recently.

