Chelsea legend Frank Sinclair has urged the West London club not to sign Jadon Sancho permanently from Manchester United

Sancho’s inconsistent form has raised doubts over his long-term role under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea

Chelsea can pull out the Sancho deal with Manchester United by paying the Red Devils a £5m compensation fee

Chelsea are facing mounting pressure to reconsider their proposed permanent signing of Jadon Sancho, as club legend Frank Sinclair has publicly advised the Blues to send the winger back to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has had a rollercoaster season on loan at Stamford Bridge, contributing to Chelsea’s Champions League qualification and Conference League success but struggling for consistency throughout.

Jadon Sancho displays his medal after winning the Conference League with Chelsea. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

Sancho, who was exiled by former coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, revived parts of his career in London, netting five goals and providing four assists.

Despite flashes of brilliance, former Blues defender Sinclair believes the money earmarked for Sancho’s £25 million transfer would be better spent elsewhere.

Sancho not the player for Chelsea

In an interview with the Daily Express, Sinclair revealed that Sancho might not be the right fit for Chelsea.

“Sancho has the quality and experience, but I’m not sure he has the all-around game Chelsea needs to win the Premier League.”

While Sinclair acknowledged Chelsea’s need for a right-footed winger on the left side, the ex-Blues defender stressed that Sancho might not be the long-term solution for a club aiming to return to title contention.

Chelsea reportedly have the option to cancel the deal by paying a £5 million penalty fee to Manchester United.

So far, no final decision has been made, but insiders suggest the club is open to retaining Sancho if he accepts a reduced wage to fit into the club’s new financial structure.

Meanwhile, Sinclair recommended Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as a more promising option for the left flank, highlighting the club’s need for younger, more dynamic talent.

Chelsea still undecided on Sancho

According to reports from Chelsea News, the Blues are currently in discussions with Sancho’s representatives.

Sancho joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United in January with an option for the deal to be made permanent. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

If both sides fail to reach an agreement on wages, the England international could be sent back to Old Trafford, where his future remains uncertain.

Football journalist Ben Jacobs added further intrigue, stating that if Chelsea opt out, “There could be a way of Sancho being reintegrated at Manchester United.”

This suggests a possible lifeline for the winger, who has spent the past year rebuilding his career outside of Ten Hag’s plans.

For now, Chelsea’s next move remains unclear, but with £25 million on the table and a £5 million exit clause, the decision over Sancho could shape their summer strategy and Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge.

Sancho aims dig at Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sancho provided the most hilarious and possibly the most honest answer when Chelsea players were asked to name the easiest position to play in football.

Sancho is gradually settling into his new life at Chelsea after making a summer switch from Manchester United after three seasons at Old Trafford.

The Blues signed him on an initial loan with no obligation to make it permanent for a fee in the region of £20-25 million if some milestones are met.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng