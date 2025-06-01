The decision to determine the 2025 CAF Player of the Year winner looks like one of the tightest races in recent history

Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi and Victor Osimhen lead the list of top contenders for the prestigious award

All three outstanding superstars will be looking to dethrone Ademola Lookman, who won the award in 2024

The 2025 CAF Player of the Year race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the award’s rich history, with three African superstars delivering world-class performances in their respective leagues to become frontrunners.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi have all posted standout seasons in England, Turkey, and France, respectively, that make this year’s decision incredibly difficult for CAF voters.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi kisses the UEFA Champions League trophy after leading Paris-Saint-Germain to win the coveted title. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

All three superstars have performed incredibly well in the outgoing season and are leading the race to dethrone Ademola Lookman, who won the award in 2024.

Salah’s Golden Boots and Premier League glory

Liverpool’s Salah continued to prove why he’s one of the most consistent players in world football.

Mohamed Salah poses with his Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards for the 2024/25 season. Photo by Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

With 35 goals in all competitions and one major trophy (the Premier League title) under his belt, the Egyptian king led from the front as Liverpool edged Manchester City to reclaim domestic dominance, Transfermarkt reports.

Salah’s impact was not just in his goals but also in leadership, creativity, and experience that carried the Reds through tough fixtures and title-deciding moments.

Osimhen’s scoring frenzy in Turkey

Osimhen’s move to Turkey turned out to be a masterstroke.

The Nigerian striker netted an incredible 37 goals and lifted two trophies, the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup, in a dream season for the 26-year-old forward.

Osimhen’s relentless hunger in front of goal and his dominance in big matches have reignited debates about him being Africa’s most lethal striker today.

Hakimi’s Historic treble with PSG

Achraf Hakimi has enjoyed a glittering season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Moroccan full-back bagged nine goals and was key to PSG’s historic UEFA Champions League win, alongside victories in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, making it three major trophies, per Fotmob.

A rare defender with attacking instinct and tactical brilliance, Hakimi’s treble-winning year is arguably one of the best by any African player in Europe in recent memory.

Fans choose their African best

Morocco’s Hakimi seems like the early favourite to win the coveted award.

As a Nigerian, Hakimi deserves it with his performance and important goals. No Bias. @Stifler_Ldn tweeted.

A defender with 9 goals and 3 trophies. 🏆 That's all you need to get your winner, @deleostarzs posted.

Hakimi o! He has been consistent, WC 2022 semifinals, Champions League, @Govmentson tweeted.

Ashraf Hakimi -9 goals, 3 trophies. There shouldn’t be any debate at all, @funwithchimer posted.

There is nothing hard about this. It’s going to Mo Sallah. Although Osimhen has more goals, others play in more challenging leagues, @gazbyking posted.

With each player having a unique claim, this CAF Player of the Year decision might come down to personal preference, trophy weight, and impact in defining moments.

