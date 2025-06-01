Paris Saint-Germain have won the UEFA Champions League title, leading to updated discussions around the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Having had an incredible season, PSG star Ousmane Dembele is the new perceived frontrunner for the major prize

With 18 goals this season, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who is seen as Lionel Messi's heir, is also in the Ballon d'Or mix

After Paris Saint-Germain clinched a maiden UEFA Champions League title on May 31, 2025, crushing Inter Milan in the final in Munich, attention has turned to the Ballon d'Or race.

The Parisians conquered Europe under Luis Enrique's masterful guidance. Individual performances have sparked further speculation about football's most prestigious individual accolade.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele is ahead in the Ballon d'Or race after helping the team clinch the Champions League title. Photo by Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

The winner of the Ballon d'Or is expected to be announced in October. Legit.ng has looked at the possible contenders ahead of the gala in Paris.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings after UCL final

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Salah was a top candidate for the prize early in the season, amassing 34 goals and 23 assists to help Liverpool secure the Premier League under Arne Slot.

However, a Round of 16 exit to PSG in the Champions League likely diminished his chances, despite his historic individual campaign with the Anfielders.

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Italy)

Goalkeepers rarely feature in Ballon d’Or conversations, with Lev Yashin’s 1963 award the only notable precedent. Yet, Donnarumma’s case is compelling.

His 21 saves in the knockout rounds, including a crucial penalty shootout against Liverpool, were pivotal to PSG’s success, even if he had a quieter final.

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

At just 17 years old, Yamal has solidified his status as Lionel Messi’s perceived heir at Barcelona.

The teenager played a pivotal role in the club's domestic treble with 18 goals and 25 assists.

However, a UEFA Nations League final with Spain could be cancelled out with no UCL title in 2025.

2. Raphinha (Barcelona/Brazil)

Yamal's teammate, Raphinha's impressive performances have seen him emerge as one of Europe’s most improved players under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, per GOAL.

The former Leeds United star led Europe’s top-five leagues with 34 goals and 25 assists, driving the Catalans' success. He is definitely a strong contender for the award.

1. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Dembele is the perceived new frontrunner to bring the Ballon d’Or back to France for the first time since Karim Benzema’s 2022 win.

Although he did not score in the UCL final, his two assists added to an impressive tally of 33 goals and 15 assists, per Foot Boom.

With the nominees for the coveted award to be unveiled in the coming months, it remains to be seen who will succeed 2024 winner Rodri.

The race is on for the 2025 Ballon d'Or and PSG's Champions League title could play a pivotal role. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Enrique tips Dembele for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG boss Luis Enrique had tipped France international Ousmane Dembele to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The race for the coveted award took a new turn after Paris Saint-Germain demolished Inter Milan to win the Champions League title.

Top stars like Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Dembele have all been listed as favourites to succeed Rodri.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng