Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has been appointed to the International Football Association Board (IFAB)

IFAB is responsible for formulating and making amendments to the laws governing football as organised by FIFA

Oliseh joins the board at the end of the European season, where the laws will be reviewed before next season

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has announced his appointment to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), becoming a major stakeholder in football decisions.

Oliseh, since his retirement in 2006, has taken up multiple administrative and managerial positions including being a FIFA technical committee member.

Sunday Oliseh speaks during FIFA's Technical Study Group Briefing during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo by Mark Metcalfe.

Source: Getty Images

He has coached clubs in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. He also managed the Nigerian national team for about eight months before resigning in 2016.

Oliseh announces IFAB board

Oliseh took to his X page this morning to announce his excitement at being appointed to the board and looks forward to contributing to shaping the laws of football.

“Thrilled to announce my appointment to the International Football Association Board (IFAB)!” he wrote.

“IFAB is the global guardian of football’s laws, responsible for determining the laws of football, shaping the beautiful game for players and fans worldwide. Honoured to contribute to its mission! ⚽📷 #IFAB #Football”

Football fans camped in his comment section to congratulate him and wish him well in the new position.

@shittalawal replied:

“Merited appointment Skippo, may God make it easy for you and make it a catalyst for better things for you and your family. Do your thing bros!”

@achieversbrave replied:

“Congratulations and best of luck as you discharge your duties.”

@alaomichael replied:

“I thought you would make a very good super eagle coach but this is also well deserved.”

@Dassio_ace replied:

"Congrat Senior man...dream to sit with you and have a one-on-one one chat🙏"

Sunday Oliseh during his time as thr head coach of Dutch club Fortuna Sittard. Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

@yomslim replied:

“Bro you should be impacting the knowledge to the younger generation maybe as a coach or as a technical person. you did fantastically well at Fortuna Sittard in Dutch because I followed your progress until that issue with the club management and you had to leave. we still need you.”

@Jerrychukwuemek wrote:

“Congratulations to you senior man with the biggest patriotic spirit. Ghana-Nigeria 2000 AFCON match between Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Senegal where you played despite being unwell will forever be a great example for Many.”

Many other fans hope that Oliseh will use his knowledge of the game and social communication skills to engage the audience on football laws and make a meaningful impact on the board.

He has been a vocal person about some topical issues in football, including racism, tactical analysis of matches and players' welfare.

Oliseh singled out 2 players

Legit.ng previously reported that Sunday Oliseh named two players whose natural talents will save football from the robotic and highly tactical approach to modern football.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder singled out Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain’s Desire Doue as the most exciting youngsters in the world, who are breaking away from the norm.

