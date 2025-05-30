Super Eagles of Nigeria are on the verge of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico

Nigeria have managed just one win in the qualifying series, and now it is almost impossible to pick a ticket to the Mundial

A coach his blamed the players' attitude towards the campaign, saying they were clubbing in Lagos while other teams were preparing

Former Enyimba FC head coach Yemi Olanrewaju has disclosed that a lack of player commitment is responsible for the Super Eagles' struggles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions are on the verge of missing out on the global showpiece as they are fourth on the log and five points behind group leaders South Africa.

Despite being favourites to lead the group when the draw was announced, Nigeria have disappointed, securing only a victory over Rwanda, draws against Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and South Africa, and a defeat to Benin.

With just four games remaining, qualification for the 2026 World Cup now seems nearly impossible, Soccernet reports.

The qualifiers have seen three coaches manage the Super Eagles: Jose Peseiro, Finidi George, and current coach Eric Chelle.

Peseiro stepped down after guiding Nigeria to second place at the last AFCON, while Finidi was sacked in 2024 following a draw with South Africa and a loss to Benin.

Finidi was heavily criticised for those results, but his former assistant and successor at Enyimba has defended him, saying the players were the problem.

Olanrewaju stated that while other players were in camp for their respective national teams, the Super Eagles were clubbing in Lagos.

He told Lagos Talks:

"When Finidi was the Super Eagles coach, six of the regulars were not available for the game, and the game was in the summer.

"Nigerians actually want the World Cup, but the players don't want to go to the World Cup. They are not interested, take it to the bank.

"Just imagine that it was Finidi that drew against Zimbabwe at home or any home-based coach, you're dead. But nobody talks about it.

"I always tell my players that they need to have character. As players, without a coach, there are some games you should never lose. Finidi lost to Benin, but is it only Benin that cost us the World Cup? Look at the gap…

"I usually don't miss Super Eagles training because Uyo is close to Aba.

"As at four days before the game, the players had an important World Cup qualifier, almost all the players in Europe had already reported to their national teams despite their hectic schedule.

"Hakimi already reported to camp for Morocco, but our players were busy clubbing in Lagos when camp had opened."

South Africa to lose 3 points?

Legit.ng earlier reported that the South African Football Association (SAFA) officials are on edge over a potential three-point deduction in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA is set to rule on Bafana Bafana’s fielding of an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in their Matchday 5 victory against Lesotho.

FIFA regulations mandate a one-match suspension for a player who has received two yellow cards in separate qualifier matches.

