Ademola Lookman Visits Bola Tinubu’s Home in Lagos, Presents CAF to Nigeria’s President
by  Dare Kuti
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman paid a visit to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Friday night, May 30

The Atalanta forward presented his 2024 CAF Player of the Year award to the President in recognition of his outstanding performances

The UEFA Europa League winner was accompanied by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko

Lookman visits parents

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has spent quality time reconnecting with family and friends since his arrival.

The 27-year-old was seen proudly lifting his CAF award in the presence of children, fans, and well-wishers.

He later visited his mother, warmly greeting her and her friends in the parlour, while elderly women took turns to greet him in his father's house.

