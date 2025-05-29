Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman visited his parents in the Lagos Island Local Government Area on Wednesday, May 28

The Atalanta star returned to Nigeria after a successful 2024/25 Serie A season, helping his club finish in third place

Lookman has attracted interest from English clubs, and it remains uncertain whether he will stay at Atalanta

Ademola Lookman was spotted on the streets of Lagos proudly displaying his CAF award to spectators.

The 27-year-old beat top contenders including Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy to claim the prestigious award in 2024.

The winger earned widespread acclaim after scoring a hat-trick in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen to secure the 2024 UEFA Europa League title.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta celebrates with his winners' medal and match ball after the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final against Bayern Leverkusen. Photo By: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman meets with parents

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday morning to a warm welcome from cheering supporters.

This marks his first visit to the country since winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, per ESPN.

The Atalanta forward has spent quality time reconnecting with family and friends since his arrival.

In a post on X, the 27-year-old was seen proudly lifting his CAF award in the presence of children, fans, and well-wishers.

He later visited his mother, warmly greeting her and her friends in the parlour.

The winger got the attention of the elderly women who took turns to greet him at his father's house.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta lifts the trophy after winning with his team during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 final in Dublin, Ireland. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman's performance

Ademola Lookman delivered a standout performance for Atalanta during the 2024/25 Serie A season.

The 27-year-old earned a spot in the Team of the Season with a rating of 7.24, scoring 15 goals and completing 61 key passes.

He also helped the Super Eagles finish as runners-up at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast and played a key role in Atalanta’s triumph in the 2024 UEFA Europa League.

However, the former England U19 star had a brief clash with coach Gian Piero Gasperini after missing a penalty in a UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge per SkySports.

The next destination of the reigning CAF Player of the Year remains unclear ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the 27-year-old winger has been widely tipped to remain in Serie A as Napoli and Juventus are determined to seal a deal for his signature before the transfer window closes.

Lookman links up with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has been spotted enjoying a lively moment with Afrobeats superstar Davido in Lagos, creating a buzz across social media.

The heartwarming meeting between the Atalanta forward and the multiple award-winning singer has fans excited, as two of Nigeria’s biggest stars from the worlds of sports and entertainment united in a moment of national pride.

The video, which surfaced online, shows Lookman and Davido exchanging greetings and sharing laughs, with Davido hailing Lookman’s CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

