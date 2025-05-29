AFCON 2013 winner Brown Ideye has praised Cyriel Dessers, urging the Super Eagles to give him more playing time

Dessers scored again for Nigeria as the three-time AFCON winners defeated Ghana 2-1 at the Unity Cup in London

Dessers has now scored three goals in four starts since making his debut for Nigeria

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers continues to make a strong case for his inclusion in Nigeria’s first team after scoring in the side’s 2-1 win over Ghana during the Unity Cup in London.

The 30-year-old forward opened the scoring, putting Nigeria in control early in a high-stakes friendly against their West African rivals.

Cyriel Dessers in action for the Super Eagles in the Unity Cup match versus Ghana in London. Photo credit: @SSE_NGA

Source: Twitter

The goal marked Dessers' third strike in just four starts for the national team, showcasing his clinical ability when trusted to lead the line, Transfermarkt reports.

The Rangers striker’s consistent form for Nigeria is now putting serious pressure on the coaching staff, led by Eric Chelle, to consider him as more than just a backup option.

Dessers before now has been ranked behind strikers like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Tolu Arokodare, Paul Onauchu, and Kelechi Iheanacho in the national team set-up.

Dessers earns praise from Brown Ideye

One of the most notable endorsements for Dessers after the Ghana friendly came from 2013 AFCON winner and former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye.

Taking to social media after the match, Ideye expressed his admiration for the Rangers forward’s performance and urged Chelle and his coaching crew to give the player more opportunities.

“Amazing performance last night from Cyriel Dessers,” Ideye posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Watching him play in his club, he deserves more playing time with the Super Eagles. What a player.”

Dessers has been on fire for both club and country, scoring 30 goals in all competitions this season, including two goals against Ghana in his last two games.

Cyriel Dessers won the Scottish League Golden Boot in the just-concluded 2024/25 season after netting 18 goals. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old forward’s ability to shine in big games is drawing attention from both fans and ex-players alike.

Dessers could be Nigeria’s World Cup miracle

With the support of respected figures like Ideye and a track record of delivering when called upon, Dessers is making it hard for Chelle to ignore his impact.

The Super Eagles coach is in dire need of a proven goalscorer to revive Nigeria’s chances of securing a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after struggling in the qualifiers without top striker Osimhen.

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are presently fourth in Group C with just seven points from six games played, with a goal difference of +1.

The three-time AFCON champions are six points behind group leaders South Africa and will need to win their remaining matches in the qualifiers to stand any chance of sealing a ticket to the World Cup.

Dessers shines as Nigeria defeats Ghana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cyriel Dessers proved his worth for Nigeria in the Jollof derby against Ghana after stepping up in the absence of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The Scottish Premiership’s 2025 top scorer scored the opening goal for Eric Chelle’s men as Nigeria claimed an important 2-1 victory against their West African rivals at the GTech Stadium in London.

Dessers opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he found the back of the net inside the area courtesy of the assist from Sodiq Ismail of Remo Stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng