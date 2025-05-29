The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in the Unity Cup semi-final in London

Nigeria will face Jamaica, which beat Caribbean rival Trinidad & Tobago 3-2 in the final on Saturday

Head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts on the home-based players who played against Ghana

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has assessed the Nigeria Premier Football League stars who played for Nigeria against Ghana in the Unity Cup on May 28, 2025.

The Super Eagles defeated rivals Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup held at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Eric Chelle watches on during Nigeria's 2-1 win over Ghana in the Unity Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Cyriel Dessers and an own goal from Razak Simpson gave Nigeria a 2-0 lead in the first half before Brandon Thomas Asante pulled one back for Ghana in the second half.

Nigeria will face the winner of the Caribbean derby, Jamaica, in the final on Saturday, while Ghana will face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoffs.

Chelle assesses NPFL players

Eric Chelle invited 10 home-based players as part of the 23-man squad for the two-match tournament. Papa Daniel Mustapha was also named on the squad for the friendly match against Russia.

As noted by Super Eagles, Alimi Sikiru, Papa Daniel, and Ismaila Sodiq all started the match, while Ahmed Musa, Onyebuchi Ifeanyi, and Collins Ugwueze came off the bench to earn minutes.

Ismaila Sodiq, who played all 90 minutes, provided the assist for Cyriel Dessers’ opening goal.

Chelle has issued his assessment of the home-based players after the narrow victory over rivals Ghana.

Like I said, these players have some quality, and my job is to analyze,” he said on the post-match conference, as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“My job is to make some choices. If I am wrong, I am guilty, but I want to give chances to these guys because I need to put in my team some players who can add something.

Remo Stars' Sikiru Alimi gestures to his teammates during Nigeria's 2-1 win over Ghana in the Unity Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

“We need to win, and it's important for me. Maybe I will find some guy who can score in the last minute against Rwanda or against South Africa, or against Zimbabwe, or against Lesotho.”

“My job is to work and try to do the best for this team, for Nigerians, for the local players, and for the other players. So, we work. I am happy to be here with my players, and we are focused on the next game in September,” he concluded.

The manager is not expected to make many changes to the starting lineup for the final against Jamaica. He has a different squad to work with for the friendly against Russia on June 6.

Chelle explains Osimhen, Lookman snub

Legit.ng reported that Chelle explained why he dropped Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman from the Super Eagles’ 23-man squad for the 2025 Unity Cup.

Osimhen is still in Turkey awaiting Galatasaray’s final game before deciding on his future, while Lookman is on an exhibition tour with his CAF POTY award in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng