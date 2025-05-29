Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers expressed his desire to represent Nigeria in future international tournaments

The 30-year-old scored Nigeria’s first goal against Ghana in the Unity Cup semifinal at G Tech Community, Brentford, London, on May 28

Coach Eric Chelle invited the Rangers forward to the four-nation tournament as a replacement for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen

Cyriel Dessers won the hearts of Nigerians with his explosive performance against Ghana at the Unity Cup in London.

The Belgian-born striker is making a return after being overlooked for over a year by former coaches Jose Peseiro and George Finidi during the 2024 AFCON and 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former FC Utrecht star scored on his Nigeria debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against Tunisia in 2020.

Cyriel Dessers of Nigeria scoring the 1st goal against Ghana at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Dessers wants bigger responsibilities

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers has revealed that his biggest ambition is to win a major trophy for Nigeria before retiring from international football.

According to Soccernet, the 30-year-old said he didn’t hesitate to accept the call-up from coach Eric Chelle for the Unity Cup.

Dessers expressed delight at reconnecting with his teammates, adding that playing in bigger tournaments would offer him the platform to shine.

The Belgian-born striker also noted that the team is determined to win the Unity Cup to bring joy to Nigerians at home and abroad. He said via ngsupereagles:

“I am very happy to be back, it is always an honour to get called up with the boys.

“I got a call from the coach, and I did not have to think about it for a long time. I had a few beautiful moments with the national team, and I hope to attend big tournaments.

“It would be a dream to complete my career if I go with the Super Eagles to a major tournament and win something.

“It's a tournament to play where we have a lot of Nigerians. We are going to win the Unity Cup and make our people proud.”

Cyriel Dessers has scored three goals in seven matches for Nigeria while bagging 29 goals in 55 appearances for Scottish giants Rangers in the 2024/25 season per transfermarkt.

Cyriel Dessers of Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail Dessers' ambition

Nigerians have urged Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers to make the most of the opportunity given to him by coach Eric Chelle during the Unity Cup. Read below.

Godswill Diego said:

"Take your chances this time around, if you want to be recalled for a major tournament. Your performance in few friendly games you've played in the past were not impressive."

Ubani Chidiebere Francis wrote:

"One of the prolific strikers in the super eagles after Oshimen, this guy and the striker at OGC NICE."

Edmund Ebiware Opori added:

"He is the best after Oshimen he proved it last nite against Ghana."

Dessers sends reminder to Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers has reignited discussions about his inclusion in the Super Eagles squad after netting a crucial brace for Rangers in a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory against Kilmarnock.

The Super Eagles forward’s two goals helped the Scottish giants overturn a 2-0 deficit, securing a vital win and marking a perfect start for their new manager Barry Ferguson.

These goals took Dessers’ tally to 20 across all competitions this season, further highlighting the Nigerian forward’s importance to the Scottish giants.

