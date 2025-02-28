Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers scored a brace for Rangers, taking his season tally to 20 goals for the club

Desser’s consistent form puts pressure on Eric Chelle to consider him for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria sits fifth in Group C and must win their upcoming games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe to keep qualification hopes alive

Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers has reignited discussions about his inclusion in the Super Eagles squad after netting a crucial brace for Rangers in a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory against Kilmarnock.

The Super Eagles forward’s two goals helped the Scottish giants overturn a 2-0 deficit, securing a vital win and marking a perfect start for their new manager Barry Ferguson.

Cyriel Dessers is making a strong case for a recall to the Super Eagles after netting 20 goals this season for Rangers. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

These goals took Dessers’ tally to 20 across all competitions this season, further highlighting the Nigerian forward’s importance to the Scottish giants.

Despite facing criticism earlier in the campaign, the 30-year-old has consistently found the back of the net, proving his doubters wrong.

Desser’s strong form is now a statement to new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifiers in March against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

A case for Super Eagles recall

Despite scoring against top teams, including a magnificient goal against Manchester United in the Europa League, Dessers has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Super Eagles team.

With Nigeria entering a new era under Eric Chelle, the 30-year-old forward’s latest performances serve as a timely reminder of his attacking prowess.

Nigeria has struggled in recent World Cup qualifiers, lacking a consistent goal-scoring threat in the absence of top striker Victor Osimhen as the likes of Victor Boniface have failed to deliver.

With Osimhen’s fitness concerns and other strikers failing to deliver, Dessers’ current form makes him a strong contender for a call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of next month’s crucial games.

The Rangers striker’s experience in European competitions and ability to perform under pressure could add valuable depth to Nigeria’s attack.

Super Eagles face World Cup qualification struggles

The Super Eagles are in desperate need of a turnaround after a disappointing start to their World Cup qualification campaign.

Eric Chelle was recently appointed as the Super Eagles coach and is expected to name his first squad ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Sitting fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches according to FIFA.com, Nigeria has drawn three games and lost one, leaving their hopes hanging by a thread.

To keep their World Cup dream alive, the Super Eagles must secure victories in their upcoming fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

With Chelle set to announce his first squad soon, Dessers’ goal-scoring exploits could be the spark Nigeria needs to revive their qualification hopes.

Chelle drops three stars from squad

Source: Legit.ng