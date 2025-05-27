Victor Osimhen is poised to leave Galatasaray at the end of his loan and leave Napoli permanently

Galatasaray are unrelenting in their efforts to sign the Super Eagles star after impressing during his loan

The club's sporting director has confirmed that the striker will stay at Galatasaray on one condition

Galatasaray appears to have given up in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen after the club's sporting director confirmed the only condition that could see him stay.

The Turkish champions was meant to be a stopgap for the Nigerian forward after joining them on loan following his failure to secure a permanent move away from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen soaks in the moment after Galatasaray were crowned Turkish League champions. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

However, the club has fallen in love with him and are impressed with his performances, hence determining to pursue a permanent move for him beyond this season.

Despite the constraints involved with the finances, Galatasaray are ready to trigger Osimhen's €75 million release clause and offer him a €15 million salary.

However, they face competition from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who are ready to offer him a triple Galatasaray's salary package.

Galatasaray director speaks about Osimhen

Turkish pundit Sinan Engin has disclosed his conversation with Galatasaray’s sporting director, Abdullah Kavukcu, who confirmed the only condition that will make Osimhen stay.

"I spoke to Galatasaray manager Abdullah Kavukçu, and he said, 'We are working hard for Osimhen. We are doing our best. If there is no big financial difference, he will stay,” he told Beyaz TV.

There's a wide gap in the wages offered by Al-Hilal and Galatasaray, and Kavukcu’s words can be seen as a subtle sign of admitting defeat in the race for the striker.

Tanju Colak advises Galatasaray and Osimhen

Ace commentator and former referee Tanju Colak has advised both Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray to keep their working relationship for another 1-2 years.

He advised the striker not to be swayed by the lucrative Saudi Arabia just yet, but instead he should prove himself in the UEFA Champions League with Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after scoring against Kayserispor. Photo by Huseyin Yavuz.

Source: Getty Images

“If I were Osimhen, I would continue at Galatasaray for another 1-2 years. I would show myself in the Champions League. I would go to Arabia when I was 28-29,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“If you continue with this desire, they will give you 45 million Euros at that age. We saw Cristiano Ronaldo in Arabia. He still did business. After seeing Osimhen's words and posts, I think he will leave. I hope I am wrong.”

Colak told Galatasaray’s board to do whatever it takes to keep the Super Eagles forward, even if it means increasing his salary.

“Whatever the Galatasaray management does, keep this guy on the team. He will both contribute on the field and fill his coffers by selling him. They should never shy away from increasing his salary. Icardi and Osimhen play side by side.”

Al-Hilal commits major gaffe

Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal committed a major gaffe, which appeared to confirm that they have completed the signing of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The club, albeit mistakenly, uploaded a section of their website displaying their third kit with Osimhen’s details, but it was quickly removed after a few minutes.

