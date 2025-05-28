Chelsea are the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League after beating Real Betis

Chelsea are the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League, the fourth edition of the tournament, after beating Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli opened the scoring for Betis in the ninth minute of the second half, but Chelsea sprang to life in the second half to complete the turnaround.

Cole Palmer showed his brilliance to assist Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson in the 65th and 70th minutes before Jadon Sancho completed the turnaround in the 83rd minute.

British record signing Moises Caicedo added a cherry on top in the additional minute of the second half with the fourth goal and ended Chelsea's season on a high.

Chelsea makes history with Conference League

As noted by UEFA, Chelsea became the first club to win all UEFA club competitions, having won the Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and now the Conference League.

The trophy was also the first the men's team won under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership, and it was their fourth manager, Enzo Maresca, who won it. It was also the first trophy of Reece James' captaincy.

Source: Legit.ng