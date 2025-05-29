Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw to win the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League trophy

The Blues became the first club to win all UEFA club competitions after winning the fourth final

The prize money the Blues were awarded for winning the third-tier competition has been revealed

Chelsea are the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League winners after beating Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw, and the prize money they got has been revealed.

Chelsea started on the back foot in the final and conceded nine minutes into the game after Abdessamad Ezzalzouli pounced on Malo Gusto’s error to fire Betis into the lead.

Chelsea players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Conference League. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues struggled in the second half but managed to avoid conceding another goal before halftime. They came alive in the second half and rained down goals on their opponents.

Cole Palmer was the architect of Chelsea's turnaround, displaying his brilliance by putting two crosses into the box down the right side of the Blues' attack.

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez connected with the first cross to head home the equaliser in the 65th minute before Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson made it 2-1 five minutes later.

Jackson missed the chance to make it 3-1 later after mistaking his steps during a counterattack. Jadon Sancho scored the third before Moises Caicedo made it 4-1 in the additional minutes.

As noted by UEFA, the Blues became the first team to win all UEFA club competitions, having won the Cup Winners' Cup, Champions League, Europa League, and Super Cup.

How much Chelsea made by winning Conference League

According to football finance expert Lukasz Baczek, the Blues received a total prize money of €22 million for winning the Conference League, €7mil out of which came from winning the final.

Played 13 matches, excluding playoffs, won 12 and lost one to Legia Warsaw in the second leg of the quarter-final at Stamford Bridge, thus earning €4.8mil for wins (400,000 per win).

Enzo Maresca shows off his winners' medal after Chelsea won the Conference League. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

They received €800,000 for reaching the Round of 16, €1.3mil for reaching the quarter-final, and €2.5mil for reaching the semi-final. They received €146,000 for qualifying via the playoff, and €400,000 for qualifying automatically for the knockout rounds.

The Blues also received €972,000 for finishing first in the group phase, €27,000 per position, taking their total earnings from the competition to €22mil.

The third-tier competition is not the most lucrative, as teams that qualified for the Champions League group stage and got eliminated, winning a few games, made just about that.

In comparison to English clubs that participated in the Champions League this season, Manchester City earned €76mil for getting knocked out of the UCL in the quarter-final, while Arsenal made €117mil for reaching the semi-final.

Enzo Maresca reacted to Chelsea's win

Legit.ng reported on how Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reacted after his side beat Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw to win the Conference League and complete football.

The manager expressed his delight at winning the competition, particularly for the fans, and described it as the beginning of something important at the club.

